‘Pathaan meets Tiger’: Duo creates mashup of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and ‘Mashallah’ while playing rabab and sarangi

Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’, released after a four-year hiatus, set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The spy thriller, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has a cameo by Salman Khan, who reprised his role from the Tiger franchise, making it a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe.

And now, a video of a beautiful mashup of two songs, ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Mashallah’ from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ is going viral. The video was posted on Twitter by Adnan Manzoor, a rabab player, and he was joined by his friend Nabeel Khan. The duo created the soothing mashup as Adnan played the rabab while Nabeel was on the sarangi.

The one-minute clip starts with the music of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and then seamlessly mashes into Mashallah and it’s wonderful to hear. “When PATHAN meets Tiger,” Manzoor tweeted.

Watch the video below:

Posted Wednesday, the clip has received more than 30,000 views so far. “Mind blowing,” commented a user. “TIGER PART IS JUST LIT,” said another. “Beautiful,” wrote a third.

Released on January 25, Pathaan is continuing to break records as the film’s domestic collection rose to Rs 518.06 crore. The worldwide gross of Pathaan now stands at Rs 1,005 crore, with over $46.5 million (Rs 384 crore) from overseas.

Pathaan sees Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to starring roles after over four years. The actor has two more films lined up for 2023, including Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.