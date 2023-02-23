scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

‘Pathaan meets Tiger’: Duo creates mashup of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and ‘Mashallah’ while playing rabab and sarangi

The one-minute clip starts with music from 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and then seamlessly mashes into Mashallah.

Duo creates mashup of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and ‘Mashallah’The mashup was created by Adnan Manzoor, a rabab player, and his friend Nabeel Khan, who plays sarangi.
Listen to this article
‘Pathaan meets Tiger’: Duo creates mashup of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and ‘Mashallah’ while playing rabab and sarangi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’, released after a four-year hiatus, set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The spy thriller, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has a cameo by Salman Khan, who reprised his role from the Tiger franchise, making it a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe.

And now, a video of a beautiful mashup of two songs, ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Mashallah’ from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ is going viral. The video was posted on Twitter by Adnan Manzoor, a rabab player, and he was joined by his friend Nabeel Khan. The duo created the soothing mashup as Adnan played the rabab while Nabeel was on the sarangi.

Also Read |‘Educational Rockstars’: SRK praises Delhi college professors who grooved to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’

The one-minute clip starts with the music of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and then seamlessly mashes into Mashallah and it’s wonderful to hear. “When PATHAN meets Tiger,” Manzoor tweeted.

Watch the video below:

Posted Wednesday, the clip has received more than 30,000 views so far. “Mind blowing,” commented a user. “TIGER PART IS JUST LIT,” said another. “Beautiful,” wrote a third.

Released on January 25, Pathaan is continuing to break records as the film’s domestic collection rose to Rs 518.06 crore. The worldwide gross of Pathaan now stands at Rs 1,005 crore, with over $46.5 million (Rs 384 crore) from overseas.

Also Read
IIT graduate teaches maths through Youtube videos
This IIT graduate wants to instill passion for maths among students, disl...
Battle of Baghpat fight between chaat sellers in UP
‘Battle of Baghpat’: Netizens recall iconic fight that broke out between ...
Bed for bedridden patients
Kerala man builds unique bed equipped to carry out primary needs of bed-r...
Elderly woman says her crush is Shah Rukh Khan
‘I love you too, Baa’: SRK responds to elderly woman’s admiration for him

Pathaan sees Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to starring roles after over four years. The actor has two more films lined up for 2023, including Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 16:53 IST
Next Story

Wheat crop in good condition; govt’s wheat procurement to be normal: FCI MD

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close