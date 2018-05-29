Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is NOT launching a Swadeshi SIM with BSNL, but Twitter is full of MEMES

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali's tie-up with BSNL seems to be just for the employees of the companies. However, people still can't stop making memes and cracking jokes about it. Read some tweets here.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 3:37:16 pm
There was much buzz on social media about a Swadeshi SIM launch by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali. Reports even said that the consumer goods company was planning to enter the telecom sector and had announced a special partnership with BSNL with a new Rs 144 plan.

As the news grabbed eyeballs on Twitter, it was flooded with jokes and memes. However, it was later confirmed that the news was misconstrued as the so-called BSNL and Patanjali tie-up is only for employees of the company and linked organisations.

Patanjali has issued a statement saying it was incorrect to say that the company was planning to enter the telecom sector. The statement adds, “Patanjali has collaborated with BSNL for low rate calls, and other benefits, for its own workers across the country.”

However, people still came up with hilarious one-liners and rib-ticklers on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the funny reactions.

What are your thoughts about the Patanjali-BSNL tie up? Let us know in the comments below.

