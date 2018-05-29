Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is NOT launching a Swadeshi SIM with BSNL, but Twitter is full of MEMES

Fake news alert! No, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali isn’t launching a Swadeshi SIM, but desi Netizens are busy cracking jokes. (Source: chatpataka100/ Twitter) Fake news alert! No, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali isn’t launching a Swadeshi SIM, but desi Netizens are busy cracking jokes. (Source:Twitter)

There was much buzz on social media about a Swadeshi SIM launch by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali. Reports even said that the consumer goods company was planning to enter the telecom sector and had announced a special partnership with BSNL with a new Rs 144 plan.

As the news grabbed eyeballs on Twitter, it was flooded with jokes and memes. However, it was later confirmed that the news was misconstrued as the so-called BSNL and Patanjali tie-up is only for employees of the company and linked organisations.

Patanjali has issued a statement saying it was incorrect to say that the company was planning to enter the telecom sector. The statement adds, “Patanjali has collaborated with BSNL for low rate calls, and other benefits, for its own workers across the country.”

However, people still came up with hilarious one-liners and rib-ticklers on the micro-blogging site. Here are some of the funny reactions.

Is it true that to activate International Roaming on #PatanjaliSim you have to put few drops of Gaumutra on it? — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 29, 2018

With #PatanjaliSim you can send nudes only if u r a Naga Baba. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) May 29, 2018

Earlier: Get a good education > Graduate from a top B School > Land a dream job > Maybe you get successful and rise to the top Now: Become a Yoga guru > You’re a billionaire!#PatanjaliSim — Rohan Parekh (@rohan_parekh95) May 29, 2018

So @yogrishiramdev has decided to launch the Patanjali sim card. I bought a beta version of Patanjali sim card and used it for a while. It worked, but something was strange. #TirupatiControversy #patanjali #patanjalisim #TuesdayThoughts #TeestaUPAConspiracy #MudraKiBaatPMKeSath pic.twitter.com/KRJWVjQo8v — Groot Kumar 🇮🇳 (@mechymanish) May 29, 2018

“Patanjali SIM will be faster than other telecom service provider” #Patanjali#PatanjaliSim pic.twitter.com/f13LcIDhFk — Virat ki deewani (@chatpataka100) May 29, 2018

#PatanjaliSIM will be available in Tulsi , Adark and Mulethi flavours. You can chew them if you face network issue. — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) May 29, 2018

#patanjalisim doesn’t need any tower, its just simple Plant a tree it will fetch network for u😂 Patanjali Sim Card — Mr. 360’™ (@Mr_360Abd) May 29, 2018

All night calls to your GF from #PatanjaliSim will be redirected to your Mom.#Patanjali — Mahant Kanatunga Maharaj (@Kanatunga) May 29, 2018

You can’t browse YouTube through Patanjali SIM. It will only have Aastha TV app in it.#patanjalisim — Hrithik_Chaurasia (@hrithikiitd) May 29, 2018

If you send 1 yoga video per day to a whatsapp group, you don’t need to recharge your sim ever. #PatanjaliSim — ThatAbbusiveDude◢ ◤ (@literallyHarsh) May 29, 2018

If she send you nudes via patanjali’s SanskariSim they will automatically convert into this #PatanjaliSIM pic.twitter.com/m5WLYus5Ag — Chirag (@igot10on10) May 29, 2018

If you type wine/rum/vodka using patanjali sim it’ll get autocorrected to Gau Mutra instantly. #PatanjaliSIM — Raj (@Naise_nerd) May 29, 2018

If you dial emergency number 100 on #PatanjaliSIM ,call will be directed to nearest mandir — Viru Sahastrabuddhe (@lamechemist) May 29, 2018

If you dial female friends on #PatanjaliSIM ,call will be directed to your wife. — घुमक्कड़ (@wandererlko) May 29, 2018

Patanjali sim wala mobile lock wink karke hi khulega.#patanjalisim — DJ 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) May 29, 2018

What are your thoughts about the Patanjali-BSNL tie up? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd