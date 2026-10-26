Passengers sing ‘Jaane se Guzarte Hain’ on train, netizens say, ‘Mehfil-e-Railways’

In a viral Instagram video, the music group “Mauj Fakira Di” was seen singing ‘Jaan se Guzarte Hain’ during a Vande Bharat train journey to Jammu.

The group asked permission before singing to avoid disturbing people. As soon as the group started playing, the musical performance turned into a mini concert, as more passengers joined in to sing and record videos.

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipesh Suneja (@dipeshsuneja84)

The group played dholak and harmonium while singing. The live music brightened an otherwise ordinary journey, giving commuters a delightful pause in their day.

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Instagram users had mixed reactions to the posted video. One user wrote, “mehfil-e-railways.” Some users expressed frustration with people performing like this in public spaces. Another user wrote, “Many people travel post exhaustion, sleep deprived… There needs to be a logic… I see people travelling with phones watching stuff loud without earphones around… There really needs to be a law to maintain decorum in public places.”

A third user wrote, ‘It’s wonderful that the guy asked if anyone had an issue with this before singing.’