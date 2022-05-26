Watch: Passengers break out into dance as train reaches destination 20 minutes early

When travelling in India, it’s not every day one gets to arrive early at their destination. So, when a train reached a station 20 minutes prior to its scheduled time, passengers marked the moment by dancing in celebration.

It all started when the Bandra-Haridwar train arrived at 10.15 pm Wednesday at Ratlam station in Madhya Pradesh. As passengers had quite a lot of time in hand than its usual stop time of 10 minutes, they got down from the train and were seen performing Garba on the platform.

In a video shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, passengers of different age groups were seen having a blast clapping their hands and dancing in circles to Odhni Udi Udi Jaye, while others cheered from the sidelines.

“Majama. Happy Journey,” the minister wrote online while sharing the video.

While many were left surprised and amused by the fact that the train reached its destination early, saying the railways usually have a reputation of being late, others were amused to see the impromptu performance. Many commented that it’s nice that amid everyday hustle bustle, such delightful moments are bringing in joy.

Many also were nostalgic, remembering train journeys from their childhood days, saying, “this is something that must be added to a bucket list”, giving them some major “travel goals”. Some also remarked that the coordination of all the passengers makes it seem like a planned flash mob.

As the video delighted all online, many wished that all trains run on time across the country, if not reach their destination before time.