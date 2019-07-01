Passenger tweets about dirty toilet; Indian Railways passes complaint from one zone to another

When an unhappy passenger tweeted about the poor condition of the toilets in the Indian Railway trains, it did not take long for the Central Railway to take notice and designate the complaint to the zone concerned. However, soon after the issue was forwarded from one railway zone to another, eventually leading to a hilarious Twitter thread.

Taking to Twitter, a user by the name of Parveen Komal tweeted, “मल मूत्र से सनी हुई नरेंद्र मोदी और पीयूष गोयल की गाड़ी संख्या 14606 कोच S 8 धार्मिक नगरी हरिद्वार को जा रही है।जम्मू तवी से ही टॉयलेट से पानी नदारद। ये है रेलवे का भोंडा चेहरा। PNR 2625757548.” The tweet translates to Komal complaining about the dirty toilets in the Jammu Haridwar JAT HW Express(14606).

@Central_Railwayमल मूत्र से सनी हुई नरेंद्र मोदी और पीयूष गोयल की गाड़ी संख्या 14606 कोच S 8 धार्मिक नगरी हरिद्वार को जा रही है।जम्मू तवी से ही टॉयलेट से पानी नदारद। ये है रेलवे का भोंडा चेहरा। PNR 2625757548 — parveenkomal (@Starheadline) July 1, 2019

Komal’s tweet got an immediate response from the official Twitter handle of Central Railway, that went on to delegate the complaint to Northern Railways, asking them to look into it. However, the Northern Railways then passed on the complaint to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Moradabad, who further delegated it to Carriage and Wagon(C and W/CONTROL/MB/NR), who informed that the Senior Section Engineer (SSE/CHG/HW) has been advised to attend to the issue.

@RailwayNorthern please look into it — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 1, 2019

@drm_moradabad Kindly look into this — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) July 1, 2019

@cwcnlmb KINDLY LOOK INTO THIS — DRM Moradabad (@drm_moradabad) July 1, 2019