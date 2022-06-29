Passenger spots nappy-changing room in men’s washroom at Bengaluru airport, post goes viral: ‘Childcare is not a woman’s responsibility’

While travelling is a fun experience, it can be quite cumbersome with infants. While parents all over the world have discussed how public spaces can be more inclusive, Bengaluru Airport in Karnataka earned plaudits online after one passenger spotted a diaper changing room in the men’s washroom.

While breastfeeding rooms and diaper changing kiosks are slowly coming up in various stations and airports around the country, they are mostly spotted in women’s washrooms. However, Twitter user Sukhada was deeply touched to see the nappy changing room in the men’s bathroom, and said that the step must be celebrated.

“Childcare is not just a woman’s responsibility,” the user wrote sharing a picture of a small partition with a nappy-changing sign on the door.

Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men’s washroom at @BLRAirport – a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman’s responsibility. 👏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/Za4CG9jZfR — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) June 27, 2022

Many joined in the conversation to praise the airport authorities for the progressive step while adding that this should be “normalised” and not celebrated. They also hoped it would soon be followed by other airports and railway stations as well.

However, as the tweet started getting attention on Twitter, the airport replied saying the nappy-change rooms are available in all the toilets. Thanking the user for the appreciation, Kempegowda International Airport added: “The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort.”

Thank you Sukhada @appadappajappa for your appreciation. The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort. #Bengaluru #babycare #airport https://t.co/H7BRDAsLvA — BLR Airport (@BLRAirport) June 28, 2022

Nonetheless, netizens were thrilled, and many parents joined the conversation regarding the benefits of this new step. Many also shared their experience at the airport and one commented how it also has separate childcare space that can be accessed by both parents.

Yes, and they were very well maintained too! This is from earlier this year, when my boy could still fit on that changing table (unwilling to face that fact that he’s growing up!) pic.twitter.com/9SmPlvumdC — Arjun Sharma (@supersharma) June 27, 2022

Excellent job. I felt the need and communicated the same to the authorities in Guwahati airport recently.@AAI_Official @flyingbeast320 — Tapobrata Bora (@tapobrata_bora) June 28, 2022

This should be the norm everywhere rather than the exception. — dreamisland (@9hourbiller) June 27, 2022

That’s exactly what you shouldn’t do! Don’t celebrate such things .. instead normalise them!! — Pranesh Joshi (@pranesh1109) June 27, 2022

I see this in most international airports! But good to see India gradually joining gender role parity construct — Saurabh Raj Sarkar 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@RajSarkarBpl) June 28, 2022

As a regular user of airports across the world, I’m so proud of how efficient & empathetic @BLRAirport is. Thank you for how you’ve raised the bar across all your services. ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು! — TheBrook (@Southern_Brook) June 28, 2022

The airport has been the subject of much discussion, owing to its infrastructure and facilities as it deployed 10 robots to assist passengers in finding their boarding gate, shopping areas, baggage claim area, drinking water facilities and wash rooms, among others.

The authorities earlier this month also unveiled an international and domestic lounge for an immersive lounge experience at the airport’s terminal one. The ‘080 Lounge’ has a small library, movie screening area, bar counters, buffet setups and other amenities for passengers.