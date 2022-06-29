scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Passenger spots nappy-changing room in men’s washroom at Bengaluru airport, post goes viral: ‘Childcare is not a woman’s responsibility’

While parents all over the world have discussed how public spaces can be more inclusive, Bengaluru Airport in Karnataka earned plaudits online after one passenger spotted a diaper changing room in the men's washroom. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2022 11:56:10 am
Bengaluru Airport, Bengaluru Airport diaper change room, nappy changing room men toilet, good news, indian expressThe initiative is earning plaudits online.

While travelling is a fun experience, it can be quite cumbersome with infants. While parents all over the world have discussed how public spaces can be more inclusive, Bengaluru Airport in Karnataka earned plaudits online after one passenger spotted a diaper changing room in the men’s washroom.

While breastfeeding rooms and diaper changing kiosks are slowly coming up in various stations and airports around the country, they are mostly spotted in women’s washrooms. However, Twitter user Sukhada was deeply touched to see the nappy changing room in the men’s bathroom,  and said that the step must be celebrated.

“Childcare is not just a woman’s responsibility,” the user wrote sharing a picture of a small partition with a nappy-changing sign on the door.

Many joined in the conversation to praise the airport authorities for the progressive step while adding that this should be “normalised” and not celebrated. They also hoped it would soon be followed by other airports and railway stations as well.

However, as the tweet started getting attention on Twitter, the airport replied saying the nappy-change rooms are available in all the toilets. Thanking the user for the appreciation, Kempegowda International Airport added: “The diaper change station has been a feature of our washrooms – irrespective of gender – at the #BLRAirport. They are well-equipped and enable a parent to change a baby in privacy and comfort.”

Nonetheless, netizens were thrilled, and many parents joined the conversation regarding the benefits of this new step. Many also shared their experience at the airport and one commented how it also has separate childcare space that can be accessed by both parents.

The airport has been the subject of much discussion, owing to its infrastructure and facilities as it deployed 10 robots to assist passengers in finding their boarding gate, shopping areas, baggage claim area, drinking water facilities and wash rooms, among others.

The authorities earlier this month also unveiled an international and domestic lounge for an immersive lounge experience at the airport’s terminal one. The ‘080 Lounge’ has a small library, movie screening area, bar counters, buffet setups and other amenities for passengers.

  Newsguard
  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
