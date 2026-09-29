‘They call us 7-Eleven’: Indian man on racist attack during Las Vegas trip

Beniwal also claimed that the men were livestreaming the interaction and appeared to be using it to create racist content.

Indian travel YouTuber Paramvir Singh Beniwal has alleged that he was subjected to racism during his recent visit to Las Vegas, US. Beniwal said he and his friend were approached by three men, who offered him a job and made offensive remarks.

Beniwal, known online as Passenger Paramvir, documented the encounter during his Las Vegas trip in a 57-minute YouTube video, which he shared on September 22.

The vlog also features his experiences exploring the city, including its casinos, local lifestyle, and interactions with people.

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Offensive remarks

According to Beniwal, the men approached him and his friend Vikram. One of them introduced his companion as the owner of “73” 7-Eleven stores across the US, then offered Beniwal a job as a cashier.