‘They call us 7-Eleven’: Indian man on racist attack during Las Vegas trip

Indian travel YouTuber Paramvir Singh Beniwal has alleged that he was subjected to racism during his recent visit to Las Vegas, US. Beniwal said he and his friend were approached by three men, who offered him a job and made offensive remarks.
Beniwal, known online as Passenger Paramvir, documented the encounter during his Las Vegas trip in a 57-minute YouTube video, which he shared on September 22.
The vlog also features his experiences exploring the city, including its casinos, local lifestyle, and interactions with people.
According to Beniwal, the men approached him and his friend Vikram. One of them introduced his companion as the owner of “73” 7-Eleven stores across the US, then offered Beniwal a job as a cashier.
Beniwal said he believed the offer was not made in good faith and was instead intended as a racist joke. He said Vikram initially did not understand why the exchange was offensive, prompting him to explain the reference behind the remark.
“They call us 7-11 as mostly Indians work as cashiers in those stores, but it was not a funny, casual exchange but a racist attack,” Beniwal said.
Rather than walk away, Beniwal asked the men how much money they made. When one of them replied, “a lot”, the YouTuber responded with a remark about the man’s necklace.
“Next time invest the money in a real chain, instead of a fake one,” he said.
Beniwal also claimed that the men were livestreaming the interaction and appeared to be using it to create racist content. According to him, their tone changed after the confrontation, with the men repeatedly saying, “Don’t, don’t, don’t”.
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“Yes, we work at 7-Eleven, yes, we drive Ubers, yes, we smell, we don’t wear good clothes, yes, many of us are very underconfident. But we are doing our work without bothering you. And because you are unable to work hard, you have a problem with people from India coming here, working, and earning money through hard work,” Beniwal said.
Beniwal also shared the encounter through snippets on his Instagram account, where the clips have attracted millions of views.
The incident prompted a range of reactions in the comments, with several viewers praising the YouTuber for standing up to the men.
“One man defended the whole country …and we need more Parmavirs,” one user wrote.
“I faced racsim in Europe from Canadians, Germans, and Swiss… tbh, i am not even sure at this point .. what’s the point.. we have been at top positions there now,” another person said.
“They still haven’t come out of their colonial mindset. Maybe it bothers them to see how far we’ve come, how much we’ve grown, and how we’re still moving forward,” a third user commented.
“Almost all big tech CEOs are Indians, dumb racists will always be like that, DUMB, while we move forward,” read another comment.