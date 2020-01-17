Viral video: Woman nearly falls out of train as thief snatches purse

Thanks to vigilant co-passengers the woman was saved from falling off the moving coach. Thanks to vigilant co-passengers the woman was saved from falling off the moving coach.

A video of a thief snatching a woman’s purse from a moving train, and almost pulling her off it, is going viral.

In the CCTV camera footage that is doing the rounds of social media, a man is seen climbing to the door of the train to grab a woman passenger’s purse. The woman almost falls off the train due to the purse being tugged, but is pulled back in by a co-passenger. The thief escapes with the bag.

The user who shared the video on Twitter claimed that the incident took place on the Indrayani Express just outside Mumbai in the Mumbra tunnel. Tagging multiple official Twitter handles, the man claimed that it was a risk commuters faced every day.

However, Central Railways replied to the tweet saying the footage isn’t from the mentioned train or from Mumbai. The handle also listed the reasons why it couldn’t have been taken from that particular train.

The handle pointed out that the arrival time of the train didn’t match the timestamp of the video and that the coaches of the train have no CCTV camera. The handle also said police authorities had not received any complaint regarding this incident.

It’s not Indrayani express and not pertaining to Mumbai Division of CR on following grounds pic.twitter.com/wQKocFMmRC — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 14, 2020

Others argued on social media that railway authorities should find out where the incident did take place and take action:

Its really sad that the effected parties didn’t launch an FIR as most of the Indians always do either out of laziness or thy r scared or loss might be minimal. They don’t want to do their duty but accepts the state to find the culprit. — Bitss (@Bits744) January 17, 2020

it seems like, railway is more concerned about proving that, this video is not from a particular train, instead of actually identifying that train and whereabouts of that passenger. not having any formal complaint, does not mean your department do not have any action point here. — Soumendu Sarkar (@soumendusrkr) January 16, 2020

Typical babu mentality. Not frm my area. Not my duty. Mere baap का क्या जाता?@RailMinIndia when wl this sick mentality of ur employees get erased & they would really start to care for travellers. In any other country @Central_Railway would have gone into details to find culprit https://t.co/fDLd9fH9bj — RAKESH CHAVAN (@raakeshchavan) January 15, 2020

Thanks for the clarification. But can we know which train and where it happened. This is bad. What action has been taken on this ? — Santosh (@Santosh21261387) January 14, 2020

typical sarkaari reply. Isn’t this a video of Indian Railways? @RailwaySeva @PiyushGoyalOffc should find out where did it take pace, and get the culprit arrested. The thief almost got the lady killled. This type of reply is not expected from central railway — Suraj Sharma 🇮🇳 🕉 (@surajmsharma) January 14, 2020

