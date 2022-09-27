scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Passenger falls unconscious after cardiac arrest; CISF soldier performs CPR. Watch video

The CISF soldier has earned praises online for saving the life of the passenger.

CISF saves passenger's life, CISF gives CPR, CPR, Chennai airport, CISF performs CPR, indian expressThe clip shared by the Central Industrial Security Force on Twitter shows the soldier giving chest compressions to the passenger.

When someone suffers from cardiac arrest, doctors say cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) invariably helps in saving their life. And a CISF soldier did just that for a passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at the Chennai airport.

The clip shared by the Central Industrial Security Force on Twitter shows the soldier giving chest compressions to the passenger. The man is seen lying on a stretcher as others assist the CISF soldier.

ALSO READ |‘Ye to duty hai meri’ — The story of a CISF officer’s timely help is winning hearts on Twitter

Watch the video here:

The CISF’s tweet read, “Service to Humanity-Beyond the mandate #CISF personnel saved the life of a pax who fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest @ Chennai Airport. He was administered CPR which improved his pulse rate & was shifted to hospital.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY @HMOIndia @MoCA_GoI @AAI_Official.”

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has garnered more than 15,000 views on Twitter. The CISF soldier has earned praises online for saving the life of the passenger. A user commented, “Men in uniform will always serve the country and it’s people,irrespective of their place of work.” Another user wrote, “True Hero going beyond duties Thank You.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

Before this, a CISF soldier was praised widely online for saving the life of a passenger who fell on the tracks at the Shahdara Metro Station in Delhi. The commuter who seemed busy on their mobile phone fell onto the tracks and the CISF soldier swiftly hurried to the spot and rescued him.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 05:12:27 pm
Next Story

Who is Edward Snowden, the American granted Russian citizenship by Putin?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement