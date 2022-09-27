Passenger falls unconscious after cardiac arrest; CISF soldier performs CPR. Watch video

When someone suffers from cardiac arrest, doctors say cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) invariably helps in saving their life. And a CISF soldier did just that for a passenger who suffered cardiac arrest at the Chennai airport.

The clip shared by the Central Industrial Security Force on Twitter shows the soldier giving chest compressions to the passenger. The man is seen lying on a stretcher as others assist the CISF soldier.

Watch the video here:

Service to Humanity-Beyond the mandate#CISF personnel saved the life of a pax who fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest @ Chennai Airport. He was administered CPR which improved his pulse rate & was shifted to hospital.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI@AAI_Official pic.twitter.com/IlGpxOVrbL — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 25, 2022

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has garnered more than 15,000 views on Twitter. The CISF soldier has earned praises online for saving the life of the passenger. A user commented, “Men in uniform will always serve the country and it’s people,irrespective of their place of work.” Another user wrote, “True Hero going beyond duties Thank You.”

Before this, a CISF soldier was praised widely online for saving the life of a passenger who fell on the tracks at the Shahdara Metro Station in Delhi. The commuter who seemed busy on their mobile phone fell onto the tracks and the CISF soldier swiftly hurried to the spot and rescued him.