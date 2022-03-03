Passenger falls between platform and moving train. Watch video

The Ministry of Railways has shared a video on Twitter showing a passenger slipping between a platform and a moving train while alighting at the Surat railway station in Gujarat.

The 13-second clip of the incident, which happened on February 28 at 8:38 am, showed people gathering to save the man. The train halted immediately and fortunately, the man stood up unhurt.

The Railways Ministry further said on a Twitter thread in Hindi, “In an attempt to get down from a moving train at Gujarat’s Surat railway station, a man was dragged between the platform and train. However, the train manager deftly applied the emergency brake and averted a major accident/tragedy.”

The clip shared on March 1 has been viewed more than 12,000 times so far. Some users suggested imposition of fines on careless passengers and the introduction of announcements in trains while others lauded the railway personnel for saving the man. “Fine of 5000rs or jail of one day should be charged to irresponsible people getting down or alighting the train when train already moved to keep them alert and delay of train timings,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Very good Work By Rly Personnel Thanks.”

In February this year, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a youth who fell while getting off a moving train at the Warangal railway station in Telangana. Before that, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel saved a man who fell on the tracks inside the Shahdara Metro Station in Delhi. The commuter seemed busy on his mobile phone and fell onto the tracks as seen in the video.