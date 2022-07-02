It’s ‘Pasoori’ magic again as Kerala siblings’ cover leaves netizens spellbound

Ever since Coke Studio Pakistan released ‘Pasoori’, the song has left its presence felt in the music scene across the world, transcending language barriers and geographical borders. The viral hit has also nestled in a special place in the hearts of music lovers in India, who clearly can’t get over the catchy melody. Now, a sibling trio from Kerala is going viral for their beautiful rendition of the mega hit.

Singer and YouTuber Dana Razik (19) has collaborated with her siblings Thooba Razik (25) and Muhammed Durra Razik (17) for her latest project, singing their version of the hit duet by Pakistani singers Shae Gill and Ali Sethi. Recreating a perfect cover not just with their soulful vocals and expressions, the troika seems to have scored with the aesthetics of the video as well.

Giving off an earthy vibe, much like the original song which is a beautiful mix of folk tunes with peppy pop beats, the siblings were seen crooning the number at Kagrart, a calligraphy and art gallery in Kozhikode. Their beautiful vocals, coupled with great video production, have caught the attention of people around the country, with the YouTube video trending in India.

Talking to indianexpress.com, one of the singers, Thooba said they have loved the song ever since they first heard it and always wanted to cover it. “Durra particularly wanted to make this so bad,” she said. “Not just us, we also wanted to include our elder sister in the video. However, she is in Abu Dhabi now, so we didn’t wait and went ahead with it,” she added.

While Dana’s previous videos too have created waves in Kerala, the buzz is certainly bigger this time around, especially for all of them together. “This is huge, literally,” Thooba gushed, talking about the reception they are getting for the recent cover. “Even the videography is something that made it this great. All are so happy, like our families, my office, her college, his school,” the singer said.

Although there have been hundreds of covers and renditions of the song, many have dubbed the Raziks’ version the “best Pasoori cover”. The video has already garnered over 4.5 lakh views in a span of three days.

While netizens have been showering praise, the siblings’ are waiting for a nod from the songs’ original creators. However, this is not the first Coke Studio Pakistan song covered by Dana to melt hearts online. In 2020, she received much praise for her rendition of ‘Afreen Afreen’ sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Momina Mustehsan.