Thursday, June 23, 2022
This ‘Pasoori’ cover is a hit, but not for the reasons you think

Released in Coke Studio Pakistan's Season 14, ‘Pasoori’ is reminiscent of folk tunes, popular in both the countries, fused with modern beats which has taken the world by storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 8:45:47 pm
The hilarious Pasoori cover has netizens entertained only.

As the ‘Pasoori’ wave continues to sweep India, countless covers have been flooding the internet. While some are as beautiful as the original, others are not quite so much. However, now, netizens have been hooked to one hilarious rendition of the song.

Released in Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 14, the catchy song is reminiscent of folk tunes, popular in both the countries, fused with modern beats, which has taken the world by storm. The duet hit sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has slowly become one of the most popular songs even on Indian charts for Spotify and YouTube as well as on Instagram where it’s a top pick for Reel videos.

Also Watch |Woman sings Pasoori in kitchen, wins over scores of music lovers online

Now, as many dances and instrumental covers of the song delighted folks on either side of the border, one man’s take on the viral hit has netizens laughing out loud. In an undated video taking social media by storm, a young man is seen passionately singing the song, trying to ace each note and expression. However, soon, he loses track of almost everything, from the lyrics to the melody.

“Mention that Singer”, an Instagram meme page called Mallu Viral wrote in its caption poking fun at the singer’s musical talent.

Soon, it garnered a lot of attention and the comment section was filled with mentions and jokes. In fact, people enjoyed it so much that a few remarked, “it’s so bad that it’s good”.

At a time when songs quickly fall off the chart or lose their popularity, the duet song released back in February this year has continued to rule people’s hearts.

