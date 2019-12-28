Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Parts of Nagaland witness snowfall after several years, videos go viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2019 6:06:27 pm
nagaland, nagaland snowfall, Zunheboto snowfall, snowfall in luvishe village, north east winter, viral news, indian express People were seen enjoying the snow and playing with icy flakes.

As cold wave sweeps through entire north India, an unexpected surprise was in store for the northeastern state of Nagaland. For the first time in several years, residents of Nagaland woke up to fresh snowfall. Now, photos and videos of the rare occurrence are going viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, H. Khehovi, MLA from Suruhoto Constituency in the Zunheboto district of the state shared photos of the snowfall in Nagaland. “What a wonderful gift for the people of Luvishe Village under Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district to experience snowfall after 37 years. Indeed, Mother Nature have showered her blessings upon Nagaland this Christmas,” Khehovi wrote on Twitter.

Other users too shared videos and photos of the icy flakes draping the landscape at Luvishe village and some villages under Kiphire and Tuensang districts as well.

Northeast region, mainly in Arunachal Pradesh, East Assam and adjoining Nagaland, might witness rainfall at a few sporadic places. As temperature plummets, some upper regions may witness snowfall as well.

While the extreme cold wave in north India could point to some special causes, scientists say there is nothing unusual in the climatic conditions that influence temperatures in this region at this time of the year. The cold wave usually arrives from the west, through the Western Disturbance wind system. This system is also responsible for causing rains in northern and northwestern parts, after picking up moisture on its way from the Mediterranean Sea.

