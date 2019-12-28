Parts of Nagaland witness snowfall after several years, videos go viral

People were seen enjoying the snow and playing with icy flakes. People were seen enjoying the snow and playing with icy flakes.

As cold wave sweeps through entire north India, an unexpected surprise was in store for the northeastern state of Nagaland. For the first time in several years, residents of Nagaland woke up to fresh snowfall. Now, photos and videos of the rare occurrence are going viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, H. Khehovi, MLA from Suruhoto Constituency in the Zunheboto district of the state shared photos of the snowfall in Nagaland. “What a wonderful gift for the people of Luvishe Village under Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district to experience snowfall after 37 years. Indeed, Mother Nature have showered her blessings upon Nagaland this Christmas,” Khehovi wrote on Twitter.

What a wonderful gift for the people of Luvishe Village under Aghunato sub-division of Zunheboto district to experience snowfall after 37 years. Indeed, Mother Nature have showered her blessings upon Nagaland this Christmas.@MyGovNagaland @tournagaland17 @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/X4bLB1APo1 — H. Khehovi (@Hkhehoviy) December 28, 2019

Other users too shared videos and photos of the icy flakes draping the landscape at Luvishe village and some villages under Kiphire and Tuensang districts as well.

Nagaland witnessing snowfall after nearly four decades! #ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/AzRKQlBFge — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) December 27, 2019

A village of Shamator, Tuensang has been experiencing a snowfall this year, unusually. And many places in Nagaland have been experiencing it as well. It’s beautiful & celebration but on the contrary suddenly its a sign of global warming which we must be aware of. #NAGALAND pic.twitter.com/aw3tMgD1bY — MUZUNGCHIM (@muzungchimyim23) December 27, 2019

Northeast region, mainly in Arunachal Pradesh, East Assam and adjoining Nagaland, might witness rainfall at a few sporadic places. As temperature plummets, some upper regions may witness snowfall as well.

While the extreme cold wave in north India could point to some special causes, scientists say there is nothing unusual in the climatic conditions that influence temperatures in this region at this time of the year. The cold wave usually arrives from the west, through the Western Disturbance wind system. This system is also responsible for causing rains in northern and northwestern parts, after picking up moisture on its way from the Mediterranean Sea.

