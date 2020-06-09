A Mumbai resident’s impromptu performance with parrots is a social media hit

The video shows one of the parrot ‘singing’ along as the man strikes some chords on his guitar. ( picture credit: Facebook/Jatin Talukdar) The video shows one of the parrot ‘singing’ along as the man strikes some chords on his guitar. ( picture credit: Facebook/Jatin Talukdar)

A Mumbai resident’s impromptu performance with two parrots is doing the rounds of social media. The video shows one of the parrots ‘singing’ along as the man strikes plays his guitar.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Mumbai resident Jatin Talukdar said that he was strumming his guitar by the window when two parrots decided to join him.

As he continued playing, whistling along, one of the parrots came closer and started adding its own notes.

Talukdar said that he has named the parrots Jim and Kairi and that they have been visiting him often since last week.

“I never imagined wild parrots to get so comfortable, and share such a deep connection!” he said.

Watch the video here:

The impromptu performance session was praised a lot on social media:

Since being posted on June 8, the post has received over 20,000 likes with more than 100 people commenting on it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd