‘Dislike button please’: Parle-G biscuit halwa recipe has netizens disgusted

Sipping a hot cup of tea and dipping Parle-G biscuits into it in the evenings is one of the favourite routines of many Indians. While love for the biscuit is unparalleled, people continue to experiment with it and now Parle-G biscuit halwa is the latest addition to the list of bizarre foods.

The Parle-G biscuit halwa recipe video is doing the rounds on the internet and has left netizens disgusted. The video shared by Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala shows two packs of biscuits being fried in ghee in a pan. As the biscuits turn thick brown in colour, the woman transfers them to a bowl and crushes them into powder after cooling them down.

Parle G biscuit ka halwa kha lo friendzzzz🤣🤣🤣 Good morning G🙈 pic.twitter.com/ZRuCQDNiCJ — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) December 8, 2022

As every other halwa is made, the crushed biscuit powder is then added to a mixture of sugar, water, and milk powder. Later, pistachios and cashews are added and made into balls.

“Parle G biscuit ka halwa kha lo friendzzzz Good morning G,” read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 1,700 views on Twitter. Several users strongly expressed their disapproval of the recipe. A user commented, “Dislike button pls.” Another user wrote, “omg, this is definitely in my top three worst of the worst.” A third user commented, “After tremendous success of CHAAY P LO FRIENDS This one should b cancelled strictly.”

As the list of bizarre food items continues to grow, a video featuring chai-flavoured ice cream rolls went viral in November this year. After pouring a cup of tea on top of the cooling pan, milk and chocolate syrup were mixed, frozen, and then scraped out in rolls.