Netizens request Parle to #BringBackRolaCola; Here is how the company responded

Products by Parle were very popular among children growing up in the 80s and 90s. From biscuits, sweet confectionery to snacks, kids would obsess over the wide range of products it offered. Though many of these products have either been discontinued or are difficult to find, there are many who still crave for them. So when a Twitter user Siddharth Sai shared a picture of the Rola-Cola candy and requested the food company to bring it back, many joined in.

“Dear PARLE. Bring this back,” Tweeted Sai along with another tweet that read, “Hey @ParleFamily. How many RT’s to bring this back?” It did not take long before the Parle Twitter handle respond. “If all you need is Rola Cola, then all we need is 10k retweets. #BringBackRolaCola,” read the tweet.

Hey @ParleFamily. How many RT’s to bring this back? — 𝚂𝙸𝙳𝙳𝙷𝙰𝚁𝚃𝙷 𝚂𝙰𝙸 𝙶 (@ssaig) February 14, 2019

Using the hashtag #BringBackRolaCola, many retweeted the original post. “Let’s get this ball rolling,” read one of the many comments on the viral post. Here are some of the many reactions to the tweet:

Bring it back!!! Says, a loyal customer😇 — Israa Khan (@KhanIsraa) February 17, 2019