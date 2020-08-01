This resume for Paresh Rawal’s iconic character from Hera Pheri has netizens laughing out loud

Quoting many memorable lines from the 2006 film, the creator made the resume that has even impressed the star. (Source: creative_resumes_cv/ Instagram) Quoting many memorable lines from the 2006 film, the creator made the resume that has even impressed the star. (Source: creative_resumes_cv/ Instagram)

Although it has been over a decade since Hera Pheri enthralled all on screen, the film’s iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal have continued to remain in the hearts of desi fans. From countless meme-worthy lines to epic comedy as portrayed on the silver screen, it has gained a cult status. Although the characters need no introduction, someone created a resume for ‘Babu Rao’, and even the actor who played the role loved it.

A Twitter user, who came across the CV for Babu Rao, shared it on the microblogging site tagging Rawal and soon it got everyone talking online. The resume although at one glance would look nothing out of the ordinary, on a closer inspection will leave one in splits, as his achievement, strengths, skills among others have some stellar description, all apt and totally fitting for everyone’s favourite Babu Rao.

From stating his achievements like “cracking mast jokes” to describing his life philosophy as “Utha le re deva”, the creators of the quirky CV listed many of the character’s strengths from “Honesty” to “Mathematics” for remembering ‘hisab’. The attributes are on point and people couldn’t agree more.

The makers while sharing the post on Instagram wrote: “When Babu Rao goes for the interview. ‘Mereko to esa dhuk dhuk horela hai'”.

The amusing CV left even Rawal impressed. The actor then shared it on Twitter with his fans, who were left in splits seeing how perfectly it describes the famous character played by him.

Ha ha hA Thanks Abhas for Babu Bhaiya s Aadhar Card ! https://t.co/07MAN2p7Hw — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) July 30, 2020

People on social media loved the creativity put behind the resume and all the hilarious attributes, while others praised and thanked the actor for giving fans such an amazing film to cherish.

Incredible 😂

‘tu toh dev manus nikla reh’ 👌 — ISH 🇻 KHANNA®©™🇮🇳 (@REAL_IK16) July 30, 2020

The Best Resume I’ve ever seen.. I bet no body will reject Baburao for the job. 😂hahahhaha… But what an iconic character 👏🏼Legend @SirPareshRawal — Saini (@AkshitSaini5) July 31, 2020

Ae baba phone number galat hai 0001212

Teen takle one two one two — mc_khiladi (@karthiksen55) July 30, 2020

Passion me ek point reh gya…”Free me pizza khana” — Abhishek Jha (@bittuuboy) July 30, 2020

Utha le rhe baba….Mereko nahi re is post ko aur upar utha de — Rajat Shukla (@Iamrajat11) July 30, 2020

One you forget pic.twitter.com/v6lz38JQfT — Nitish Sharma (@Nitish___Sharma) July 30, 2020

Sir Still laughing 😂😂 while remembering the several scenes from Hera pheri — PRAVIN (@motiwalepravin) August 1, 2020

Lagta hai kisi dusre ki kholi mein aa gaya.. sota reh sota reh..

Ye Mandir mera hai.. chaila ye agarbatti bhi mera hai..

Thank u so much sir for doing this movie, no one would have done this better..

And giving us this opportunity to share these dialogues with our frndz & family — Anirban Saha (@Anirban99905015) July 30, 2020

In case, you liked Babu Rao’s CV, the makers also created one for Raju and Shyam as well.

What do you think about these resumes? Do you agree?

