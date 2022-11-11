Parents surprise diligent daughter with new phone on 18th birthday; video goes viral

It is a special moment for parents to surprise their children with gifts, especially when they never ask for them. In a heartfelt gesture, a girl’s parents surprised her with a new mobile phone on her 18th birthday and a video of the moment has gone viral.

The video was shared by the girl’s mother RJ Mahek on October 20 and it has received more than 6.8 million views already. It said the girl stood first in her school in Class 12 in the science stream. She also scored 680/720 in the NEET exam and attained 897th rank in India out of more than 18 lakh students.

The girl had been using her mother’s old phone for the last five years and, according to the video, she had never asked her parents for anything. So, they surprised her with a brand new iPhone 12 on her birthday. As she saw the box, the girl got really excited and opened it enthusiastically.

“We decided to surprise our daughter on her 18th bday. She never asked anything from us. Whenever we ask her what do you want and she says “I have plenty of things”. “I have Everything “. Bless to have her as a daughter,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Such a sweet girls she is. Congratulations Mehak,” commented a user. “I always complained that my parents don’t by me expensive gifts. After watching this video I realised I haven’t been a good son either. She deserves it,” wrote another. “Congratulations to her and she deserves this and more to come on her way. Future Doctor,” said a third.