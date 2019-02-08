Smriti Irani posts about dealing with #TeenageTantrums, and other parents relate

If you thought politicians don’t have a funny bone, you have clearly not visited Smriti Irani’s Instagram account. The latest post shared by the Union Textile Minister is a photo with her daughter and many could relate with her caption.

Sharing a photo of 15-year-old daughter, Zoish, Irani shared with her followers how she deals with her children’s attitude.

“#that irresistible urge to whack your kid every time she rolls her eyes but can’t …so you end up smiling,” Smriti Irani wrote, along with the hashtags #teenagetantrums #siyapa.

Many found the post hilarious, and also said that they “totally understand”.

“Ma’am remember the whacks you used to give in Kyunki with your dhai kilo ka haath? 🙈🙈🙈” commented one user jokingly, reminding the minister of her television career where she played a strict mother on screen.

Others mentioned similar experiences they’d had, and one of them remarked, “Well that’s so soooo true n pretend to b a cool mom 🤣🤣🤣”

Irani has in the past shared her ‘very real’ experiences about raising new-age kids, and left many in splits after saying that she was clueless when her daughter used the word ‘Bawse’. When her then 13-yr-old daughter used a word made popular by Lilly Singh—popularly known as Superwoman on YouTube—Irani said she was left feeling old.