Tuesday, January 25, 2022
‘Pardes mein Swades’: Amul makes their latest topical on SRK’s sweet gesture

SRK had sent a signed photograph and a note to an Egyptian fan for helping an Indian professor.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 25, 2022 2:04:55 pm
Amul SRK topical, shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan egyptian fan, ashwini deshpande, Indian ExpressThe wholesome topical has amassed thousands of likes on social media. (Source: Amul/Twitter)

Amul has shared its latest topical dedicated to actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)’s heartwarming gesture of sending a signed photo and a personal note to an Egyptian travel agent. The travel agent, an SRK fan, had helped Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande by making an exception for her as she could not pay him.

The topical with the headline “Pardes mein Swades ka effect” on Monday shows SRK holding a signed photograph in one hand and a feathered ink pen in the other. Next to SRK, Deshpande stands surprised against the backdrop of Egyptian pyramids.

Appreciating the topical, Deshpande tweeted, “As if the tweets going viral wasn’t unreal enough, now this. Appearing in the iconic @Amul_Coop ad that too with @iamsrk!! No words or emojis can capture what I am feeling right now”.

Right before the new year, Deshpande tweeted she was unable to make payments to her Egyptian travel agent but he nonetheless went ahead and made the bookings for her. The travel agent said he trusted her to pay him later as she is from SRK’s country.

On 10 January, Deshpande shared another update after she and her husband met the travel agent in Egypt. She also requested SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment for a signed picture of the star for his Egyptian fan.

To her surprise, the superstar obliged. He sent an autographed photo for the travel agent’s daughter along with a handwritten note thanking him for “being kind to my fellow Indian”. He also sent a signed photo for Deshpande’s daughter.

