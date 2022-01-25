‘Pardes mein Swades’: Amul makes their latest topical on SRK’s sweet gesture

Amul has shared its latest topical dedicated to actor Shah Rukh Khan (SRK)’s heartwarming gesture of sending a signed photo and a personal note to an Egyptian travel agent. The travel agent, an SRK fan, had helped Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande by making an exception for her as she could not pay him.

The topical with the headline “Pardes mein Swades ka effect” on Monday shows SRK holding a signed photograph in one hand and a feathered ink pen in the other. Next to SRK, Deshpande stands surprised against the backdrop of Egyptian pyramids.

Appreciating the topical, Deshpande tweeted, “As if the tweets going viral wasn’t unreal enough, now this. Appearing in the iconic @Amul_Coop ad that too with @iamsrk!! No words or emojis can capture what I am feeling right now”.

As if the tweets going viral wasn’t unreal enough, now this. Appearing in the iconic @Amul_Coop ad that too with @iamsrk!! No words or emojis can capture what I am feeling right now. https://t.co/rVZBLiIJR0 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 24, 2022

Right before the new year, Deshpande tweeted she was unable to make payments to her Egyptian travel agent but he nonetheless went ahead and made the bookings for her. The travel agent said he trusted her to pay him later as she is from SRK’s country.

On 10 January, Deshpande shared another update after she and her husband met the travel agent in Egypt. She also requested SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment for a signed picture of the star for his Egyptian fan.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn’t do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks! 😊 https://t.co/Ea9nckNqFm pic.twitter.com/q44KeOVTw7 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 10, 2022

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

To her surprise, the superstar obliged. He sent an autographed photo for the travel agent’s daughter along with a handwritten note thanking him for “being kind to my fellow Indian”. He also sent a signed photo for Deshpande’s daughter.