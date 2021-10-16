Anupamaa star Paras Kalnawat orders ‘Nothing’ earplugs, gets empty box instead: ‘I received nothing’

When actor Paras Kalnawat recently ordered a pair of ‘Nothing Ear (1)’ earplugs, little did he expect for the delivery package to have nothing in it, literally. Disappointed to receive an empty package, the Anupamaa-fame star took to Twitter to vent about Flipkart.

Taking to the micro-blogging site the television actor tagged the e-commerce platform sharing two photos to show that the earplug box came without the device. “So Here I Have Received Nothing In @nothing box From @Flipkart!” the 24-year-old actor tweeted.

Irked by the service by the popular online shopping platform, he added how the company is “actually getting worse with time”. He further stated that if this continues, “soon people are going to stop purchasing products from @Flipkart!”.

So Here I Have Received Nothing In @nothing box From @Flipkart ! Flipkart is actually getting worse with time and soon people are going to stop purchasing products from @Flipkart ! pic.twitter.com/wGnzU0MlNq — Paras Kalnawat (@paras_kalnawat) October 13, 2021

The actor’s tweet garnered much support on the microblogging site with many users complaining how they have faced a similar situation in the past, especially with regards to the company’s Big Billion Sale during the festive season.

The company too replied to the actor’s post and apologised. The official Flipkart Support handle commented on the post, stating, “Sorry to hear that. We understand your concern about the order. We’re here to help you.” They also asked the actor to share his order ID to look into the matter and assist him.

Sorry to hear that. We understand your concern about the order. We're here to help you. Please share the order ID with us so that we can look into it and assist you further. Awaiting your response. (1/2) — FlipkartSupport (@flipkartsupport) October 13, 2021

Although it remains unclear if Kalnawat followed up and whether the company took some action and compensated him for the gaffe. The wireless Bluetooth headphones costs about Rs 6000 on the platform.

From being delivered soap instead of an iPhone to getting a stone tile after ordering a laptop, consumers have often taken to social media to put forward their grievances against e-commerce companies faulty deliveries.