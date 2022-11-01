‘Not the CEO you are looking for’: Parag Agrawal’s namesake changes his LinkedIn bio

Parag Agrawal has been in the news after he was sacked as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter on the same day as Elon Musk’s takeover of the microblogging website. Understandably, Parag Agrawal’s name is being searched online and so his namesake on LinkedIn shared how profile views on his page have shot up and he has also changed his bio.

Parag Agrawal, a former banker from Hyderabad who works for Capgemini, shared on LinkedIn that after his namesake was fired as the Twitter CEO, his profile views have shot up by 36 per cent. He even shared a graph corroborating the claim. So, he changed his LinkedIn profile page headline and wrote, “Not the CEO you are looking for.”

“After the Twitter CEO was fired, my profile views have shot up by 36 percent. So, to help folks with finding the right Parag, I have changed my profile page headline,” he wrote in the LinkedIn post two days ago and it has received more than 84,000 likes.

See the post below:

“Internet is a funny place!” commented a LinkedIn user. Another person posted, “Parag , it took a while for your post to SINK in !Anyways you are also recognized by the title “not the CEO you are looking for”- a title you thoughtfully adopted in best interests of the LI community. You will certainly be “The CEO the world will be looking for”. Best Wishes! Recently a gentleman resembling Mr. Bean ( Rowan Atkinson) caused a storm in Zimbabwe contributing to a near spat between two nations triggered by a win / loss in the ongoing ICC World T20 tournament. Resemblance is impactful.”

Another netizen said, “You should add to the sentence and say “but the CEO you need.””

Parag Agrawal had taken over as the CEO of Twitter in November 2021 after former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey’s resignation. Parag Agrawal was sacked along with other top executives of the company like legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal.

Agrawal was expected to get a hefty severance package of $42 million but Musk may have found a loophole in the system to avoid paying the sum as he terminated the top executives “for cause”.