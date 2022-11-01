scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

‘Not the CEO you are looking for’: Parag Agrawal’s namesake changes his LinkedIn bio

Parag Agrawal has been in the news after being sacked as CEO of Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the microblogging website.

Parag Agrawal fired as Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, Parag Agrawal namesake, Twitter, LinkedIn, sacked, Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde, viral, trendingParag Agrawal has been in the news after being sacked as CEO of Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover.

Parag Agrawal has been in the news after he was sacked as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter on the same day as Elon Musk’s takeover of the microblogging website. Understandably, Parag Agrawal’s name is being searched online and so his namesake on LinkedIn shared how profile views on his page have shot up and he has also changed his bio.

Parag Agrawal, a former banker from Hyderabad who works for Capgemini, shared on LinkedIn that after his namesake was fired as the Twitter CEO, his profile views have shot up by 36 per cent. He even shared a graph corroborating the claim. So, he changed his LinkedIn profile page headline and wrote, “Not the CEO you are looking for.”

Also Read |Elon Musk, Anand Mahindra join netizens as they celebrate Parag Agrawal, other Indian-origin tech bosses

“After the Twitter CEO was fired, my profile views have shot up by 36 percent. So, to help folks with finding the right Parag, I have changed my profile page headline,” he wrote in the LinkedIn post two days ago and it has received more than 84,000 likes.

See the post below:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...

“Internet is a funny place!” commented a LinkedIn user. Another person posted, “Parag , it took a while for your post to SINK in !Anyways you are also recognized by the title “not the CEO you are looking for”- a title you thoughtfully adopted in best interests of the LI community. You will certainly be “The CEO the world will be looking for”. Best Wishes! Recently a gentleman resembling Mr. Bean ( Rowan Atkinson) caused a storm in Zimbabwe contributing to a near spat between two nations triggered by a win / loss in the ongoing ICC World T20 tournament. Resemblance is impactful.”

Another netizen said, “You should add to the sentence and say “but the CEO you need.””

Parag Agrawal had taken over as the CEO of Twitter in November 2021 after former CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey’s resignation. Parag Agrawal was sacked along with other top executives of the company like legal head Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal.

Agrawal was expected to get a hefty severance package of $42 million but Musk may have found a loophole in the system to avoid paying the sum as he terminated the top executives “for cause”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 03:52:10 pm
Next Story

Manjri Varde aka ‘Sassy Saasu’ on second chances in life: ‘Baal safed ho gaye ho, par dil jawaan hi hai’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement