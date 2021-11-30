scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Elon Musk, Anand Mahindra join netizens as they celebrate Parag Agrawal, other Indian-origin tech bosses

🔴 After Parag Agrawal’s appointment as the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk and Anand Mahindra, among many others, commented on Indian-origin persons leading some of the world's top tech companies.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 12:27:34 pm
twitter, twitter new ceo, jack dorsey, Parag Agrawal, Parag Agrawal twitter ceo, indian ceos boom, us companies indian origin ceo, viral news, indian expressParag Agrawal joined Twitter in October 2011 as a Distinguished Software Engineer after completing his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he is stepping down on Monday, paving the way for Indian-origin Parag Agrawal to take over the reins. As the news spread, it left desi Twitter in a frenzy, and memes soon flooded the internet. It was revealed that the company’s board has been preparing for Dorsey’s departure since last year.

Agrawal, 37, who served as the chief technical officer of the company, soon dominated trends across the world. The fact that he is the latest Indian-origin person to head a major US-based tech company was also noted by many on the internet. Agrawal joins a distinguished list of Indian-American tech bosses, including IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe chairman, president and CEO Shantanu Narayen.

As many entrepreneurs and thinkers weighed in to talk about US’ immigration policies and the opportunity that good education provides, congratulatory messages poured in for the IIT Bombay alumnus.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Agrawal, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, was appointed Twitter CTO on March 8, 2018. He succeeded Adam Messinger, who left the company in December 2016. Agrawal’s appointment was announced internally in October 2017.

His early work on the use of artificial intelligence to increase the relevance of tweets on Twitter timelines was well recognised.

