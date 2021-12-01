‘Parag Agravaults to the top!’: Amul congratulates Twitter’s Indian-origin CEO in latest topical

As Parag Agrawal took charge as Twitter’s new CEO, celebrations unfurled in India, leaving desi folks in a frenzy and praise and memes taking over the microblogging site. Now, Amul too has jumped on the bandwagon, marking the occasion with a cartoon congratulating the Indian-origin chief.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey took to the microblogging site to announce he had resigned from his post with immediate effect, informing that he will be succeeded by the 37-year-old IIT Bombay alumnus, who had been working with the tech company as its CTO for years. While most around the world couldn’t stop gushing how major tech giants are being led by Indian heads, others couldn’t stop having some fun with wordplays, and the dairy brand too didn’t disappoint.

As many joked the journey from Agrawal sweets to tweets has ben marvellous, Amul too in their latest topical played with words to cheer for the new Twitter head. “Parag Agravaults to the top!” the cartoon read, and showed the man raising a butter toast, while working on a laptop, with a twitter bird sitting on it.

“Put on a wholetweet toast,” the brand added showing off their penchant for puns cheering for him.

Agrawal has been with Twitter since 2011 and served as the chief technology officer (CTO) since October 2017. With his new role, Agrawal joined a distinguished list of Indian-American tech bosses, including IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe chairman, president and CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Prior to joining Twitter, he was involved with research in large-scale data management with collaborators at Microsoft Research, Yahoo! Research, and AT&T Labs.