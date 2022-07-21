PaneerButterMasala trends on Twitter, Shashi Tharoor joins in

Updated: July 21, 2022 4:57:31 pm
Earlier this week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the addition of 5 per cent GST on pre-packed or pre-labelled food items.
The announcement prompted a flurry of memes on paneer butter masala, a dish that netizens thought will become expensive after the imposition of new taxes. Soon, #PaneerButterMasala began trending on Twitter.
Joking about the possible increase in the dish’s price, a Twitter user tagged food delivery services and wrote, “To dear @zomato and @Swiggy, I would like to inform you that I have stopped eating Paneer Butter Masala. So kindly stop sending me notification for ordering paneer. I can’t afford Paneer Butter Masala now #paneerbuttermasala #MEMES #GST #GSThike”.
Paneer Butter Masala is trending.
Me in hostel : pic.twitter.com/oZHOTjhRDC
— Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) July 20, 2022
Paneer Butter Masala at Middle Class Homes After New GST slabs. pic.twitter.com/mfFzw5TziA
— Garima Kaushik (@Garimakaushikk) July 20, 2022
Paneer Butter Masala should be free from GST as it comes in plate and not in packing.😀😃😄 https://t.co/9PGBPMWb66
— Mohammed J Raniwala (@jmohemmed) July 20, 2022
I would like to inform you that I have stopped eating Paneer Butter Masala.
So kindly stop sending me notification for ordering paneer.
I can’t afford Paneer Butter Masala now 😂#paneerbuttermasala #MEMES#GST #GSThike
— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) July 20, 2022
I so want to make a joke on Paneer Butter Masala, but I’ll wait for #BabaSehgal to write a parody song on it.
— Neil D’Silva (@neildsilva) July 20, 2022
Me to my stomach after eating 2 full bowls of Paneer Butter Masala: pic.twitter.com/TU0TmIoQj7
— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) July 20, 2022
Paneer Butter Masala After all, these sisters proved to be right. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gb76MmyFGr
— #GyaniBaba 💯🚩🔄🚩 (@ChoudharyChach1) July 20, 2022
Another person wrote, “Paneer Butter Masala should be free from GST as it comes in plate and not in packing.”.
On Wednesday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also joined the #PaneerButterMasala trend and tweeted a WhatsApp forward that he had received on the subject.
I don’t know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have! pic.twitter.com/zcDGzgGOIQ
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2022
While sharing a picture that prompted people to calculate the Goods and Services Tax on a dish of paneer butter masala since all its ingredients will be differently taxed, the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote, “I don’t know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!”.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tharoor’s subtle dig at the Central Government for imposing 5 per cent GST on essential items like packed curd, pulses, rice, and other food items has gathered over 9,000 likes.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Latest News
Delhi LG advises Arvind Kejriwal to not attend Singapore event, Sisodia says CM will apply for political clearance at MEA
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Marburg
Explained: Why has Netflix announced a cheaper but ad-supported version of its service?
#PaneerButterMasala trends on Twitter, Shashi Tharoor joins in
Hindustan Zinc net profit rises 56 pc in June quarter
China to repay more depositors to defuse rural bank scandal
Kerala: Car racing at night leads to death of one person
Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break
Jolarpet-Hosur railway line work has got Centre’s green signal, says Tamil Nadu MP Chellakumar
Explained: The history and culture of eating ‘muri’, symbol of Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the Centre’s GST regime
Like other services, reservation applicable in ‘Agnipath’ scheme too: Govt
Documentary on Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to premiere on Netflix