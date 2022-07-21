PaneerButterMasala trends on Twitter, Shashi Tharoor joins in

Earlier this week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the addition of 5 per cent GST on pre-packed or pre-labelled food items.

The announcement prompted a flurry of memes on paneer butter masala, a dish that netizens thought will become expensive after the imposition of new taxes. Soon, #PaneerButterMasala began trending on Twitter.

Joking about the possible increase in the dish’s price, a Twitter user tagged food delivery services and wrote, “To dear @zomato and @Swiggy, I would like to inform you that I have stopped eating Paneer Butter Masala. So kindly stop sending me notification for ordering paneer. I can’t afford Paneer Butter Masala now #paneerbuttermasala #MEMES #GST #GSThike”.

Paneer Butter Masala is trending. Me in hostel : pic.twitter.com/oZHOTjhRDC — Varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) July 20, 2022

Paneer Butter Masala at Middle Class Homes After New GST slabs. pic.twitter.com/mfFzw5TziA — Garima Kaushik (@Garimakaushikk) July 20, 2022

Paneer Butter Masala should be free from GST as it comes in plate and not in packing.😀😃😄 https://t.co/9PGBPMWb66 — Mohammed J Raniwala (@jmohemmed) July 20, 2022

To dear @zomato and @Swiggy , I would like to inform you that I have stopped eating Paneer Butter Masala. So kindly stop sending me notification for ordering paneer. I can’t afford Paneer Butter Masala now 😂#paneerbuttermasala #MEMES#GST #GSThike — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) July 20, 2022

I so want to make a joke on Paneer Butter Masala, but I’ll wait for #BabaSehgal to write a parody song on it. — Neil D’Silva (@neildsilva) July 20, 2022

Me to my stomach after eating 2 full bowls of Paneer Butter Masala: pic.twitter.com/TU0TmIoQj7 — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) July 20, 2022

Paneer Butter Masala After all, these sisters proved to be right. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gb76MmyFGr — #GyaniBaba 💯🚩🔄🚩 (@ChoudharyChach1) July 20, 2022

Another person wrote, “Paneer Butter Masala should be free from GST as it comes in plate and not in packing.”.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also joined the #PaneerButterMasala trend and tweeted a WhatsApp forward that he had received on the subject.

I don’t know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have! pic.twitter.com/zcDGzgGOIQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2022

While sharing a picture that prompted people to calculate the Goods and Services Tax on a dish of paneer butter masala since all its ingredients will be differently taxed, the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote, “I don’t know who comes up with these brilliant WhatsAPP forwards but this one skewers the folly of the GST as few jokes have!”.

Tharoor’s subtle dig at the Central Government for imposing 5 per cent GST on essential items like packed curd, pulses, rice, and other food items has gathered over 9,000 likes.