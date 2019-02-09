‘Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?’: Female fan trolls Hardik in New Zealand

Hardik Pandya may have come back after the two-match ban following the backlash for his misogynistic remarks on Koffee With Karan. However, it seems fans are not ready to forgive just yet. During the second T20I match in Auckland’s Eden Park, a female spectator was seen with a banner taking a jibe at Pandya for his remark, ‘Aaj mein karke aya’. Holding a big placard in hand, the woman asked, “Pandya Aaj Karke Aaya Kya?”

Photos and video of the woman holding the banner quickly garnered attention not only at the stadium but also among Netizens. From Instagram to Twitter, many users posted the photo of the woman wearing a Team India jersey with a pink cap online. Impressed by her epic trolling, while one user urged she should be given “Bharat Ratna”, others joked if she was a fan or hater of Pandya.

Video of the woman holding the placard too is doing rounds online.

Many on Twitter tagged Pandya to the posts and lauded the woman for her stance. While some who spotted in on TV couldn’t stop laughing either.

However, Pandya was not the only one who was booed over his sexist remarks disrespecting women. On Friday, multiple posters appeared at the Eden Park ground, the venue of the second T20I, which referred to #MeToo and consent. One of the posters said: “Wake up, NZ Cricket, #MeToo”.

The posters were directed at Kuggeleijn, who was accused of raping a woman in a Hamilton East flat on 17 May, 2015. The case went to trial in 2016 where there was a hung jury, and again in 2017, where the jury declared him not guilty.