Thursday, May 19, 2022
Panchayat memes take over Twitter as Jitendra Kumar’s show returns for season 2

Much like the first season, the second season of the TVF creation fulfilled its promise to be as fun and heart-warming.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 19, 2022 7:09:37 pm
Panchayat 2, Panchayat season 2, Panchayat 2 memes, Panchayat jitendra kumar, indian series memes, indian expressMany lines by the show’s protagonist played by Jitendra Kumar became fodder for memes, continuing the laughter beyond the on-screen comedy.

After much anticipation, Panchayat season 2 is finally out, and fans cannot get enough of it. Not only did the power-packed storyline keep the audience hooked, with many claiming to have watched the whole season in one day, but it also spawned a meme fest.

Much like the first season, the second season of the TVF creation fulfilled its promise to be as fun and heart-warming. Continuing the journey of engineer-turned-panchayat-secretary Abhishek battling new unique obstacles in Phulera, the plot revolves around how his bond with the villagers has deepened, teasing fans with the possibility of his finding love in this season.

Now, as the second season dropped on Amazon Prime, #Panchayat2 and #PanchayatSeason2 created a huge buzz on Twitter. Many lines by the show’s protagonist played by Jitendra Kumar became fodder for memes, continuing the laughter beyond the on-screen comedy.

Particularly one line where Kumar says “yeh sab mein comfortable nahi hun mai” has sparked several memes on the social media platform. However, the winner seems to be a scene from the season’s first full trailer where he and other villagers are seen conducting a meeting in his office. Using the image in many relatable situations—likening it to a discussion about fixing a marriage to planning a Goa trip—netizens are busy churning out memes and having a blast.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the light-hearted series also stars Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in lead roles. After an amazing treat for audiences during the pandemic in 2020, the hit series is back after two years and initial reviews by fans have overall been positive.

“While the feel and vibe of the show remains the same, this time there’s a lot of fun tales to share. Also, the involvement of the panchayat in the village has gone deeper. The script has focused a lot on the working culture,” Kumar told indianexpress.com in a recent interview.

