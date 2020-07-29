There’s now a palak paneer idli that has sparked a debate on social media

Unusual recipes often create a storm on social media and the latest to do so is a ‘paneer palak idli’. The green idli with a stuffing of paneer has been criticised on social media despite people never having tried it.
The recipe that combines a popular dish from north and south India sparked very contrasting opinions with some impressed and others saying such experiments “must stop”.
The recipe was shared by a popular Bengaluru-based food blogger Meena, who runs the blog The Red Plate Chronicles. Meena is known to create alternate versions of classic dishes and on Tuesday she shared a recipe for this version of idli on the handle.
“Palak-Paneer is a classic combination from North Indian cuisine. Like many of my ‘North meets South’ kind of dishes, PANEER-STUFFED PALAK IDLIS are an attempt at recreating this delicious combination in a new avatar,” she wrote.
She said she had mixed regular idli batter with spinach puree and spices, and had a stuffing of paneer.
View this post on Instagram
PANEER-STUFFED PALAK IDLI . Palak-Paneer is a classic combination from North Indian cuisine. Like many of my 'North meets South' kind of dishes, PANEER-STUFFED PALAK IDLIS are an attempt at recreating this delicious combination in a new avatar. . Chatpata paneer stuffing is enveloped in idli batter combined with palak puree spiced with cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder and salt. . Had made this a few days ago when I had harvested a fresh batch of homegrown spinach. SWIPE⬅️ to see the inside story. . Served with a quick & easy chutney made with roasted chana chutney powder (it's a staple in my home), sauteed onions and a tempering of mustard, cumin, hing and curry leaves. . Remember the bajra kheer?! Yeah, served that too for satiating our sweet cravings! . This entire meal is completely gluten-free. Sending this for my initiative #glutenfreewithmeena exploring the various possibilities of gluten-free cooking. This contest is in collaboration with my sponsors @indian__natives , @justafarmer.in & featuring partner @yesindia. . Have you participated in the contest yet? CONTEST ENDS 31ST JULY 2020! So far, the contest has received so many creative entries… Rush in yours soon! Love M❤️ . FOLLOW @theredplatechronicles TURN NOTIFICATIONS ON #trpc 🚫NO REPOST🚫 . #vegetarian #indianrecipes #southindianfood #indianfood #indiancuisine #karnatakafood #indianfoodbloggers #desifood #gharkakhana #goodfoodindia #indianfood #snack #indianfoodstories #cookpad #madefromscratch #indianfoodbloggers #thegrambox #vegetarianfood #idli #traditionalcooking #indianrecipes #indianfood #theuncommonbox #breakfast #glutenfree #idli #glutenfreeindianfood #southindianbreakfast
While most users on Instagram praised the recipe, Twitter users were mostly critical. Some said it seemed like a good way to feed fussy eaters who don’t like greens, especially children. Many who criticised the dish said that some dishes were sacred and should not be tampered with.
Bachaa lo iss paap se
— Rubika Liyaquat (@RubikaLiyaquat) July 28, 2020
This punjabization of every South Indian dish needs to stop 🤣😭😭😭
— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 28, 2020
Paneer Stuffed Palak.
Worst of both worlds
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 28, 2020
— Prakash Pandya (@prakashpandya7) July 28, 2020
Idlis are synonymously white, total crap, like blood turning blue understood. There are certain things which should not be tampered in the garb of innovation.
— Dilip kumar (@Dilipku51733588) July 28, 2020
This is nothing short of treachery pic.twitter.com/857ZEkaADA
— Aneerudh Bharnidhar (@Aneerudh_B) July 28, 2020
— सेल्फ-क्वाॅरंटीन्ड घरकोंबडी रिंकी 🚩 (@rynkee) July 28, 2020
The idea of palak idli itself is crazy… paneer thrown into the mix is a disaster
— Rashmi Rao (@rrao74) July 28, 2020
Too much happening in one idli…
Idli is such a simple dish… Leave ut Alone pls…
— Sri Nadiminti🇮🇳 (@srinadiminti) July 28, 2020
… Now, as an act of revenge, we must prepare a Palak Idli ( replacing the panneer with Idli cubes !? ) Duh !
— Gurucinia sahyadrica (@sahyadrica) July 28, 2020
This is blasphemy 😂 this is disrespectful to Idli. Idalis shouldn’t be stuffed.
— DannavRaj13 (@daanavraj13) July 28, 2020
Such a pain, turning a simple idli into something that should be distasteful!
🤦🤦🤦
— Sathy (@Sathy57501393) July 28, 2020
Kyonki hum Indians ko aadat hai har cheej mein paneer/fruits/dry fruits ghused kar use “special/elite/healthy” banane ki. #GoDesi
— ज़ोरावर (@iDilip23) July 28, 2020
— Pratik Pandey (@iampratikpande) July 28, 2020
Is FIR not filed yet..?. As a Tamilian this is blasphemy.
— vijayakumar (@iamvijayakumar) July 28, 2020
Because they don’t understand idali already had protein in the form of daal in it..No need to put extra protien in it..It’s like stuffing chicken with eggs..
— Dr.chandra shekhar (@drshekhar2789) July 28, 2020
c’mon..it is such a healthy option for kids who don’t eat their greens. I would give it a try.
— Intolerant Swati (@swatrisha) July 28, 2020
Actually, I would like to taste that. Sounds delicious.
— Aditya Jakki (@adityajakki) July 28, 2020
— Gaurav (@_iamgrv) July 28, 2020
Never had. But after your post it seems like a must have. Looks incredibly delicious. I would love a blob of white butter on side to dip into.
— @amburravi (@amburravi) July 28, 2020
Haha ….only a mummy can do that , I can relate😀😀
— Arsh Sharma (@arshkaplish) July 28, 2020
The blogger, who specialises in gluten-free recipes, wrote that the dish was an entry to an ongoing food competition for gluten-free dishes.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.