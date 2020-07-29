scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
There’s now a palak paneer idli that has sparked a debate on social media

While most users on Instagram praised the recipe, Twitter users were mostly critical. The recipe was shared by a popular Bengaluru-based food blogger Meena, who runs the blog The Red Plate Chronicles.

New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 2:06:52 pm
Photos showed the green idlis were topped with pomegranate and fried cashew served with roasted chana chutney. (Source: @theredplatechronicles/ Instagram)

Unusual recipes often create a storm on social media and the latest to do so is a ‘paneer palak idli’.  The green idli with a stuffing of paneer has been criticised on social media despite people never having tried it.

The recipe that combines a popular dish from north and south India sparked very contrasting opinions with some impressed and others saying such experiments “must stop”.

The recipe was shared by a popular Bengaluru-based food blogger Meena, who runs the blog The Red Plate Chronicles. Meena is known to create alternate versions of classic dishes and on Tuesday she shared a recipe for this version of idli on the handle.

“Palak-Paneer is a classic combination from North Indian cuisine. Like many of my ‘North meets South’ kind of dishes, PANEER-STUFFED PALAK IDLIS are an attempt at recreating this delicious combination in a new avatar,” she wrote.

She said she had mixed regular idli batter with spinach puree and spices, and had a stuffing of paneer.

While most users on Instagram praised the recipe, Twitter users were mostly critical. Some said it seemed like a good way to feed fussy eaters who don’t like greens, especially children. Many who criticised the dish said that some dishes were sacred and should not be tampered with.

The blogger, who specialises in gluten-free recipes, wrote that the dish was an entry to an ongoing food competition for gluten-free dishes.

