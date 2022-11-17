Pakistani woman dances to Lata Mangeshkar song at a wedding and the internet loves it

Videos of people dancing at weddings often go viral as they are entertaining to watch. In one such video, a Pakistani woman grooved to an old Hindi song by Lata Mangeshkar and the internet absolutely loved it. The video has been going viral with netizens commenting that they watched the clip again and again.

A woman named Ayesha posted the video on her Instagram named oyee_ayesha. She is seen dancing gracefully and sensuously to the song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’ that was part of the 1954 film Nagin. Dressed in a loose-fitted green-coloured kurta and pyjama and also wearing ‘kaleera’ on her wrists, she grooves to the song as other women are seen sitting and enjoying her performance. Posted six days ago, the clip has amassed more than 1.1 million views.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANO (@oyee_ayesha)

“I don’t know why but I watch this again and again , love your steps,” an Instagram user commented. “Your dance is getting Viral in India …. You should claim the fame.. and it was a lovely performance,” said another. “This songs been stuck in my head now,” wrote a third. “Beautiful! Fell in love. Love your moves,” expressed a fourth. “That beat drop. Perfect!” remarked a fifth.

The song was originally picturised on Vaijayanti Mala and Pradeep Kumar.