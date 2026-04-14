‘In India, as a Pakistani for 10 hours’: Woman traveller’s Mumbai airport experience is going viral

A Pakistani traveller has shared a detailed account of her 10-hour layover at Mumbai airport while en route from London to Nepal, offering a glimpse into her transit experience in India. The video, posted by Wanzipa, captures moments from her journey.

In the caption, Wanzipa wrote, “In India, as a Pakistani for 10 hours,” explaining that the city served as her connecting point between London and Nepal.

In the clip, she admitted feeling a bit anxious because she was travelling on a Pakistani passport. However, she later clarified that transiting through India is allowed as long as passengers remain within the airport premises.

Upon arrival, she said the process was fairly straightforward. “There was no immigration check, as I remained inside the international terminal for the duration of the layover,” she noted.

Despite landing late and feeling tired, she said the airport facilities made her stopover comfortable. She spent time in a lounge, had food, and managed to rest.

She also recounted a brief moment of concern when she received a WhatsApp call from an Indian number alerting her about something “suspicious” in her bag. It turned out to be a power bank, which she was simply asked to remove. She said the situation was handled smoothly.

Reflecting on the experience, she had nothing but positive things to say about the staff and overall environment. “My experience in general was great. I just couldn’t believe I saw Mumbai. All staff in general were great, and I had an amazing time,” she wrote, adding that she left the lounge “stuffed.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wanzipa (@wanzipa)

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The video struck a chord online, with many Instagram users responding warmly. Several encouraged her to return and explore the country beyond the airport.

An individual wrote, “Do visit next time and explore india! M sure that you will love the hospitality here.” Another user commented, “At an individual level I bet none of us have any problem with a Pakistan national. Also for powerbanks or any electronic devices we generally have them in our cabin luggage at least that’s what Indigo has always asked us to do while we’re checking in the luggage. Hope you had a safe flight to Nepal.”

A third person added, “Indian and Pakistani people are same, I am saying this while being in London when I see that Indians and Pakistani can talk in the same language they are supportive towards each other while interacting with others you feel hesitant.”

“You are our guest. If you could have travelled outside the airport you would have got the best hospitality from Mumbai folks,” someone else wrote.