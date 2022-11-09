Pakistani throws biryani feast for visiting Hyderabad family. Video wins hearts

Even though India and Pakistan are arch-rivals in cricket with fans of both countries not wanting to lose the do-or-die clash, many have shared their experience of the warm hospitality provided by the people of the neighbouring country during their visits.

In one such video, an Indian family from Hyderabad that had gone to Islamabad for a tennis tournament was given a warm reception and also hosted for a meal by a Pakistani man.

Ihtisham Ul Haq, a journalist, shared the video of his friend Tahir Khan who met the Hyderabad family visiting Islamabad for their daughter’s tennis match. They asked for a lift from Tahir Khan and he not only took them along with him in his car but also treated them to a meal of Hyderabadi biryani.

Tahir Khan was going to his office and gave them a lift. He got to know that they came to Pakistan to participate in a tennis tournament. In the video, they can be seen having Hyderabadi biryani. He also said they would make them try Pakistan’s ‘kheer’ and ‘gulab jamun’.

The man from India shared his experience of the hospitality he was provided in Pakistan. “At the time of crossing the border, I was a bit afraid and sceptical. But after coming here, I am overwhelmed by the love I received here,” he said. Tahir Khan jokingly said to him, “Aap Virat Kohli humein de de (Please give us Virat Kohli).”

Watch the video below:

“Both countries are sweet it’s just matter of politics,” commented a Twitter user. “I can vouch for this the same hospitality given to my uncle when he went to Lahore in 2018 …no shopkeeper charged him once he said hes from India….people friendship will always continue…cricket banter will also..LOL,” another said.