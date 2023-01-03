Pakistani student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar’s song in physics exam, what was singer’s reaction?

Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar has shared a video showing a teacher condemning a student for writing the lyrics of a popular song of his in his physics exam. Zafar has sung many songs that have become a rage among the youth.

However, a teacher in Pakistan posted a video showing how a student answered a question in his physics exam for Class 11 and it has left netizens in splits. The teacher in the video says that he is checking the physics copies of first-year students of the Karachi board. Speaking in Urdu, he says students think that the invigilators are blind and would just give marks on anything they write.

Answering a question on Newton, the student wrote the lyrics of Ali Zafar’s popular song ‘Jhoom’. In another answer, the student confessed that he had been sleeping during his lectures and so he is not interested in answering his questions. He even went on to curse Newton. The teacher berated the attitude of the student and remarked that his parents must feel sad.

Zafar posted the viral video on Twitter and requested students to respect teachers while studying. “This viral video was posted on the WhatsApp app. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying,” Zafar wrote in Urdu.

“Ali Zafar you should take over the classes, maybe they may learn more from you,” a user commented. “This proves that @AliZafarsays is inspiring the young generation but unfortunately this generation is unable to maintain balance in life matters,” another posted. “Must have given few marks to remember the lyrics,” said a third. “You’re a great influencer and a very talented human yourself. I think you should tell the youth in episodes how you achieved what you achieved today. No jack but only persistence and hard work,” another netizen wrote.