Pakistani musician’s rendition of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ wins hearts online. Watch video

A rabab player from Pakistan has won hearts online with his rendition of the Indian national anthem, Jana, Gana, Mana, ahead of India’s 76th Independence Day.
Siyal Khan is seen playing Jana Gana Mana on his rabbi in a video shared on Twitter on Sunday. Khan plays the rabab sitting in the backdrop of a picturesque landscape and his rendition of the Indian national anthem has struck a chord among netizens.
Watch the video here:
Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/apEcPN9EnN
— Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) August 14, 2022
“Here’s a gift for my viewers across the border,” Khan captioned the video. He also greeted Indians in the comments section. “Happy #IndependenceDay India. I tried the National Anthem of India as a token of friendship and goodwill for Peace, tolerance and good relations between us. #IndependenceDay2022,” he said.
The video has gone viral and has garnered more than 1.2 million views on Twitter.
Appreciations for Khan’s rendition poured in the comments section. A user wrote, “Music has no language or religion..It touches hearts and connects people..Respect & Blessings for you..”
Another user commented, “Happy independence day to you too! Happy to see an artist proving time and again that borders are mere divisions of lands not hearts।keep propagating the message of peace and love through your art because art & artists are beyond any border or boundary! Nothing can confine them.”
Music has no language or religion..It touches hearts and connects people..
Respect & Blessings for you..
🙌🏼🙏🏼🤲🏼
— Roshali (@itsRoshali) August 14, 2022
Happy independence day to you too! Happy to see an artist proving time and again that borders are mere divisions of lands not hearts।keep propogating the message of peace and love through your art because art& artists are beyond any border or boundary! Nothing can confine them.
— Amrita Tripathi (@Amrita1official) August 14, 2022
Bohot bohot shukriya. This is so beautiful!! I have no words to express how I feel about this gift. You made me ( and I am so sure a lot of others too) sentimental. May your music heal the World and our souls. ❤
— FalanaDhiikana (@FalanaDhiikana_) August 14, 2022
This is not the first time Khan has captured hearts online. In June this year, his rendition of the hit song Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Hai from Aamir Khan and Kajol’s Fanaa took the internet by storm. Khan’s cover for Pasoori, the viral hit from Coke Studio Pakistan, is also a hit on the internet.
