Pakistani journalist’s ‘Tamatar ka jawab atom bomb se’ video leaves netizens in splits

After Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab, another reporter from Pakistan is creating quite a stir on social media after a video of him criticising India went viral. In the wake of the deadly Pulwama terror attack, that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, India withdrew Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status, diverted water flowing to Pakistan from eastern rivers and hiked customs duty on goods imported from Pakistan to 200%.

Reporting for Pakistani news channel City 42, the journalist went on a rant against India stopping the supply of tomatoes to Pakistan. Clearly, not pleased with India’s action, the journalist threatens India’s ban with, “Tamatar ka jawab atom bomb se.” (Will respond to tomatoes with atom bombs).

Watch the video here:

“Tamatar ka jawab atom bomb se de gay.” So much trash on our tv channels #TaubaTaubapic.twitter.com/2myeGCvECw — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 23, 2019

It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many left amused. In the 2.20-minute clip, which was shared on Twitter, the journalist goes on and on about taking revenge and claims that Pakistan’s response will force Indians to say “Tauba Tauba”. Calling the step taken by India as “neech“, he continues his rant giving netizens the much-needed fodder for jokes.

tauba tauba who did this 😂 pic.twitter.com/iYKm7R3SI6 — Deewan. (@Spoof_Junkey) February 23, 2019

Theek hai bhaiya, thand rakkho. Kar lete hain #TaubaTauba 😊 This is hillarious ☺️ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nosbaDP7vg — Archana Sharma (@archie229) February 24, 2019

Dear #Pakistan, even this version of #TaubaTauba will be banned soon too! Enjoy while you can. pic.twitter.com/0Auezianz9 — 🎸𝓖𝓾𝓲𝓽𝓪𝓻 𝓑𝓸𝓵𝓵𝔂𝔀𝓸𝓸𝓭 (@GuitarBollywood) February 23, 2019