Pakistani journalist’s ‘Tamatar ka jawab atom bomb se’ video leaves netizens in splits

Reporting for Pakistani news channel City 42, the reporter went on a rant against India the supply of tomatoes to Pakistan were stopped by the country. Clearly, not pleased with India's action, the journalist goes on to threaten India's ban with, "Tamatar ka jawab atom bomb se."

After Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab, another reporter from Pakistan is creating quite a stir on social media after a video of him criticising India went viral. In the wake of the deadly Pulwama terror attack, that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, India withdrew Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status, diverted water flowing to Pakistan from eastern rivers and hiked customs duty on goods imported from Pakistan to 200%.

Reporting for Pakistani news channel City 42, the journalist went on a rant against India stopping the supply of tomatoes to Pakistan. Clearly, not pleased with India’s action, the journalist threatens India’s ban with, “Tamatar ka jawab atom bomb se.” (Will respond to tomatoes with atom bombs).

It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many left amused. In the 2.20-minute clip, which was shared on Twitter, the journalist goes on and on about taking revenge and claims that Pakistan’s response will force Indians to say “Tauba Tauba”. Calling the step taken by India as “neech“, he continues his rant giving netizens the much-needed fodder for jokes.

