Pakistani groom gifts bride a donkey on their wedding day. Watch this video for his explanation

Weddings are an occasion when the bride and groom try to gift each other something meaningful. However, it becomes quite a tedious task to find something that resonates with your partner. Now, a groom in Pakistan gifted his bride a donkey on their wedding day. It may sound bizarre but the groom had a perfectly good explanation behind the idea.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by Abdul Samad Zia Weddings. The clip shows the groom, Azlan, asking someone to bring the gift that he brought for his bride Warisha. A man then brings a cute little donkey. Answering the million-dollar question of the strange choice of the gift, Azlan explained that he brought it as Warisha loves the animal. He then said the donkey is the “world’s most hardworking and loving animal” and that’s why he gifted it to her.

“Ab Sawal hai kae Ghadda hi kyu?’ – Azlan explaining himself. This Wedding Gift from Azlan to Warisha is hilarious and the most cutest – Best part is they both plan to adopt the baby donkey! Azlan&Warisha, finally came to a conclusion – Certainly the most energetic couple ever!” says the caption of the video.

Posted three days ago, the video has amassed more than 3.04 lakh views.

“How beautiful is that. I wish I could also adopt a baby donkey one day insha’Allah,” a user commented. “Cute couple MashAllah,” said another. “Each person has their own choices don’t judge someone. Animals are all cute they love you if you love them, in our country we thought donkeys are fools they don’t feel anything so carry stuff whatever you want. Nothing is ugly or funny we are just living in a judgemental society,” expressed a third.