scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Pakistani girl wins over internet as she masters Asha Bhosle’s song from ‘Umrao Jaan’

The girl in the now-viral video is Noorima Rehan from the Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan.

Noorima Rehan Gilgit-Baltistan singerThe song ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’ is from 1981 superhit Umrao Jaan.
Listen to this article
Pakistani girl wins over internet as she masters Asha Bhosle’s song from ‘Umrao Jaan’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A video of a young Pakistani singer masterfully singing an old Bollywood song is proving that good music transcends man-made concepts like national borders. In the video, the girl sings ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’ from the 1981 superhit Umrao Jaan. This song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and it was written and composed by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam. Over the years, this song has attained legendary status amongst music lovers.

The singer in the now-viral video is Noorima Rehan from the Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan.

ALSO READ |‘Sweetest gesture ever’: Man in Paris sings Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ for Pak woman. Watch

Rehan’s video was shared on Instagram by a popular account that goes by the name All Gilgit (allgilgit) on January 18. So far this clip has gained 1.8 lakh likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Mashallah singing an Indian song . Amazing.” Another person said, “What a voice what a curls What a place .. Everything is so beautiful ”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by All Gilgit (@allgilgit)

As per Daily Pakistan, she previously worked as a vocalist for Pakistani band Shumol alongside other artists like Mirbaz Khan, Rahim Daad, and Sumera Shaheen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries
With access as key, an MP district brings govt home to beneficiaries

This is not the first time that a music artist from Gilgit-Baltistan has gone viral in India. In August last year, Siyal Khan, a rabab player won hearts online after he posted his rendition of the Indian national anthem ahead of India’s 76th Independence Day.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:33 IST
Next Story

11-year-old madrassa student sodomised, killed in UP village; 15-year-old apprehended

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close