Pakistani girl wins over internet as she masters Asha Bhosle’s song from ‘Umrao Jaan’

A video of a young Pakistani singer masterfully singing an old Bollywood song is proving that good music transcends man-made concepts like national borders. In the video, the girl sings ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’ from the 1981 superhit Umrao Jaan. This song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and it was written and composed by Mohammed Zahur Khayyam. Over the years, this song has attained legendary status amongst music lovers.

The singer in the now-viral video is Noorima Rehan from the Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan.

Rehan’s video was shared on Instagram by a popular account that goes by the name All Gilgit (allgilgit) on January 18. So far this clip has gained 1.8 lakh likes. Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Mashallah singing an Indian song . Amazing.” Another person said, “What a voice what a curls What a place .. Everything is so beautiful ”.

As per Daily Pakistan, she previously worked as a vocalist for Pakistani band Shumol alongside other artists like Mirbaz Khan, Rahim Daad, and Sumera Shaheen.

This is not the first time that a music artist from Gilgit-Baltistan has gone viral in India. In August last year, Siyal Khan, a rabab player won hearts online after he posted his rendition of the Indian national anthem ahead of India’s 76th Independence Day.