Pakistani fan writes letter to ‘Prime Minister’, but sends it to wrong Imran Khan

It is not difficult to confuse two people with the same name. However, not so much when the two are famous personalities from different nations. However, mistakes can be made, which is exactly what happened when a person sent a ‘Dear Prime Minister’ to Indian actor Imran Khan instead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who is set to take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 14.

Taking to social media, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star posted a screenshot of the message and wrote, “I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I’ll keep you guys updated.”

The message addressed to the PTI chief was a request to let the individual be a part of the politician’s team. The text reads, “Dear Prime Minister Imran Khan Sahib, Successful leader takes right decision at right time. He recognizes true friends and supporters and selects faithful team members. Now it is ten years long governance and I want to join your team on the very first day.”

The picture, which was posted on Khan’s Instagram account, has already garnered over 14,000 likes with many people amused by the mix-up. Here are some of the reactions to the post:

