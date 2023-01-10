scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Pakistani couple’s dance to ‘Beedi Jalaile’ from Omkara sets internet on fire

The video was posted by a wedding photography page based in Pakistan called Signature by Bilal Ijaz.

Posted on December 11 last year, the clip has amassed a whopping 3.2 million views.
Weddings are an occasion when people can just let their hair down and dance. Nowadays people also choreograph their steps and perform to songs during the weddings of their loved ones. A video from Pakistan shows a couple grooving to the song ‘Beedi Jalaile’ and it is going viral.

The video was posted by a wedding photography page based in Pakistan called Signature by Bilal Ijaz. Posted on December 11 last year, the clip has amassed a whopping 3.2 million views. The middle-aged couple grooved rhythmically and synchronized their steps perfectly to the song that was picturised on Bipasha Basu and was a part of the 2006 film Omkara.

Wearing a kurta pyjama, the man danced his heart out with his wife donning a salwar kameez as guests seated at the wedding enjoyed their performance. “What a powerful performance. Rocking the dance floor,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The comments have been disabled for the video. In November last year, a Pakistani woman named Ayesha went massively viral for her sensuous and graceful dance performance to the song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’. The internet fell in love with her dance to the yesteryear song that was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and was a part of the 1953 film Nagin. Dressed in a loose-fitted green-coloured kurta and pyjama and also wearing ‘kaleera’ on her wrists, she grooved to the song.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 16:32 IST
