Pakistani brand uses AI images of Alia Bhatt to promote new collection, faces backlash: ‘Have some self-respect’

Pakistani brand sparks backlash for using AI-generated of Alia Bhatt to promote their new collection (Image source: @aliabhatt/Instagram)

With her impeccable performances in films like Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and her stint with Gucci, Alia Bhatt has gained worldwide recognition. Amid the buzz around her upcoming project, Love and War, a Pakistani clothing brand has sparked a buzz after they used several AI-generated images of Bhatt to promote their ethnic collection.

The label, Wajayesha Official, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring the actor in a range of outfits. “Even Alia Bhatt likes our pure sheesha silk collection!! Colour can be customised, book your order now,” the caption read. In the photos, the AI-generated image of Bhatt was seen donning vibrant colours such as burgundy, teal, black, and lavender.