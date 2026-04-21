Pakistani brand uses AI images of Alia Bhatt to promote new collection, faces backlash: ‘Have some self-respect’

With her impeccable performances in films like Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and her stint with Gucci, Alia Bhatt has gained worldwide recognition. Amid the buzz around her upcoming project, Love and War, a Pakistani clothing brand has sparked a buzz after they used several AI-generated images of Bhatt to promote their ethnic collection.
The label, Wajayesha Official, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring the actor in a range of outfits. “Even Alia Bhatt likes our pure sheesha silk collection!! Colour can be customised, book your order now,” the caption read. In the photos, the AI-generated image of Bhatt was seen donning vibrant colours such as burgundy, teal, black, and lavender.
The images were recreated from Bhatt’s public appearances, including her runway walk at the L’Oréal Paris runway in 2024, which went viral that year. Other photos show the actor in a choker and jewellery sets, recreated from her Sabyasachi looks. One image was regenerated from Alia Bhatt’s Gucci show at the Milan Fashion Week in February 2026.
Several fans slammed the Pakistani brand for using the AI-generated images. However, the brand responded to one of the comments, saying, “Viral karein please ki unku bhi pata chal jaye (Please make this post viral, so Alia also finds out).”
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Slamming the brand, a user wrote, “This is AI I will send this to her.” Another user commented, “This is fake ai cheap marketing.”
“Shame on you. Atleast your country should know laws you can’t use someone’s images without her permission secondly your country is so poor that you don’t even have a beautiful model in your country to promote your brand have some self respect,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This report discusses viral social media content and AI-generated imagery that has not been independently verified. Reader discretion is advised regarding the authenticity of the visual representations mentioned.