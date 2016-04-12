Pakistani auto driver finds fan in Lata Mangeshkar; listen and you’ll know why

While the world fussed over a music video by Taher Shah, there was another video that went viral on social media the same weekend. The former was mocked at, made fun of for its lyrics and interpretation and the latter moved millions and brought a tear or two in many eyes. The video is of a rikshaw driver singing Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali’s thumri ‘Yaad piya ki aaey’.

A Facebook user posted the video of the rikshaw driver, who has been identified as Master Aslam, on the social networking website and it has been shared over 10,000 times. Amid all the shares was one by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar herself who writes she was stunned to hear this talented singer and wishes for him to stand in front of the mike and not ride a rikshaw.

Master Aslam resides in Karachi and moved to the city by the sea from Hyderabad (Pakistan) 30 years ago. He is well aware that his video has gone viral and he is not new to fame. The man reportedly took part in TV programme Music Challenge on NTM and even reached the grand finale. He was even asked to sing for a film for which he went to Lahore. Unfortunately, he returned after he realizing the place was not rewarding enough.

“I even worked at PTV with Qamar Allahditta sahib. Then something terrible happened. I fell ill and it took me two-and-a-half years to recover. During that period, I had to spend whatever I had on me. In my entire life I have never sought help from anyone except Allah. This is why, to make ends meet, I decided to drive a rickshaw. I felt no shame in it. It’s been a little more than a couple of years since I’ve been in this profession,” he told Dawn.com.

Receiving recognition and mention by Lata Mangeshkar, Aslam’s happiness knows no bounds. ““When I heard about it, it brought tears to my eyes. I can’t thank her enough. She is such a legendary artist, a devi in the realm of singing, and I’m just an amateur. I’m not even a speck of dust in front of her. And to know that she liked my singing…” he was quoted as saying.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App