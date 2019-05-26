Toggle Menu
Pakistani anchor misinterprets ‘Abhinandan’ in PM Modi’s speech; Gets brutally trolledhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/pakistani-anchor-misinterprets-abhinandan-in-pm-modis-speech-gets-brutally-trolled-5748994/

Pakistani anchor misinterprets ‘Abhinandan’ in PM Modi’s speech; Gets brutally trolled

It did not take long for vigilant netizens to take note of the goof-up and soon the trolling began. "Dear @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL, Hindi word 'Abhinandan' means congratulations or to greet. So 'Abhinandan' always won't mean Wing Commander Abhinandan," tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

The clip, which has now gone viral, features an anchor of ARY News talking about Modi’s speech and how, even after winning the elections, the PM has not forgotten about the IAF pilot.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA returned for a second term in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 353 MPs from the alliance at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday. However, a Pakistani news anchor seemed to have confused the word Abhinandan — which translates to Congratulations — used by the PM with the name of Indian Air Force officer pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was held captive in Pakistan post Balakot air strike.

Watch the video here:

