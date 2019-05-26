Pakistani anchor misinterprets ‘Abhinandan’ in PM Modi’s speech; Gets brutally trolled

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA returned for a second term in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 353 MPs from the alliance at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday. However, a Pakistani news anchor seemed to have confused the word Abhinandan — which translates to Congratulations — used by the PM with the name of Indian Air Force officer pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was held captive in Pakistan post Balakot air strike.

The clip, which has now gone viral, features an anchor of ARY News talking about Modi’s speech and how, even after winning the elections, the PM has not forgotten about the IAF pilot. The anchor’s remark was in response to Modi, who was congratulating the members and supporters of BJP after the win.

Watch the video here:

Dear @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL, Hindi word ‘Abhinandan’ means congratulations or to greet. So ‘Abhinandan’ always won’t mean Wing Commander Abhinandan. If nothing else, look at the context of Modi’s speech. Sensationalise karne k liyay bhi aqal chaiye.. 🙆🏻‍♀️pic.twitter.com/pgwcpOucla — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) May 25, 2019

It did not take long for vigilant netizens to take note of the goof up and soon the trolling began. “Dear @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL, Hindi word ‘Abhinandan’ means congratulations or to greet. So ‘Abhinandan’ always won’t mean Wing Commander Abhinandan,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

Omg its so obvious. Who was the editor incharge 😱🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/bZPPS0N3mo — Wahab Tariq Butt (@wahabtariqbutt) May 25, 2019

I don’t remember seeing a more WTF news item recently.

What is wrong with these people!!!! https://t.co/m6Xhz2bMvD — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) May 25, 2019

How foolish of these Pakistanis😆😂😆😂 PM is congratulating his victorious MPs of a well deserved victory https://t.co/Tpq84jT1xv — Sumann Sharrma (@SumannSharrma) May 25, 2019

Don’t blame guys at @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL most of them know Hindi words through Bollywood films, which brings their Hindi knowledge only this far :) https://t.co/y3qLDI2YpJ — Mahesh Dutt (@m__dutt) May 25, 2019