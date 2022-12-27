Pakistan Tourism’s video of married couple invites backlash on Twitter, netizens term it ‘distasteful’

A video posted by Pakistan Tourism on Twitter that was meant as a joke backfired and did not go down well with social media users who termed it “sexist” and “misogynistic” for promoting regressive husband-wife jokes.

The video shows a purportedly married couple on what seems like a cable ride. The woman seems afraid of heights as her husband jokes that he would throw her off the cable car if she keeps on pestering him.

The man says in the clip, “if you want to take revenge on your wife, you should do this”. Visibly afraid, the woman says to her husband “Khuda ka khauf karein”. She then asks for his forgiveness and even touches his feet. “Tourist way to get revenge on wife,” Pakistan Tourism captioned the video in Urdu.

Watch the video below:

بیوی سے بدلہ لینے کا سیاحتی طریقہ 😂 pic.twitter.com/btknwIkSXE — Pakistan Tourism 🇵🇰 (@PakistanJannatt) December 25, 2022

Posted on December 25, the video invited backlash as users said the clip was distasteful and promoted sexism.

“Pakistani Tourism, are you seriously using it to promote your business? This is terrible. It’s not funny at all,” commented a user. “Pakistan tourism, are you seriously promoting violence against women? Shame on you,” another questioned. “It is distasteful and unpleasant. Haven’t been able to identify the joke in this, maybe you need to work on your sense of humour,” a third posted. “Stop normalising such crap. Shame on this couple for promoting cheap jokes,” another netizen wrote.

However, some also defended the video and said it was meant to be sarcastic. “I believe this was meant to be a sarcastic funny video. Why all the hate??” a person commented.