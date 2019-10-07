Toggle Menu
'Karachi-Los Angeles train service' draws ridicule on social media; Pak minister responds

The video had earlier gone viral with a caption that read, "Who says Pakistan Railways has not reached new heights under Sheikh Rashid?" Viewed over 25,000 times, according to the viral clip, the train is stationed at the Sukkur’s Rohri station.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, soon went viral with many trolling the railway minister.

Pakistan railway minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has responded to a viral video of a train displaying its destination from Karachi to Los Angeles after it created a buzz on social media.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, soon went viral with many trolling the railway minister. However, Ahmad soon addressed the issue and said that it was mischief by some passengers”. While addressing the media, he said, “It is a computerised display and people are mischievous and tend to do such things.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the video had gone viral and generated several reactions online with many trolling the railway minister. “Heights of misinformation….selling tickets for Karachi and taking them all the way to Los Angeles,” joked a user while commenting on the post.

