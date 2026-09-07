Decorated temples, bhajans: How Pakistan celebrated Janmashtami

A major celebration was held at the Shri Swaminarayan Temple on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi (Photo: Instagram)

Janmashtami celebrations in Pakistan offered a glimpse into the country’s Hindu communities, with temples decorated with flowers and lights, devotees singing Krishna bhajans and kirtans, and celebrations continuing into the night.

Videos and photos of Janmashtami celebrations from Karachi and Hyderabad to Ghotki, Sanghar, Tharparkar, and Kaloi appeared on social media. An event in Faisalabad, Punjab, also drew attention for the large gathering of devotees.

Janmashtami celebrations in Pakistan

What made this year’s celebrations particularly noticeable was how Pakistani content creators documented them. Instead of the celebrations remaining confined to local temples and communities, YouTubers and social media creators documented the festival.

In a video, content creator Mizna Munawar captured Janmashtami celebrations at a massive marriage hall, featuring Krishna tableaux, peacock feathers, devotional music and a gathering of devotees.