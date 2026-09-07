Decorated temples, bhajans: How Pakistan celebrated Janmashtami

Janmashtami celebrations in Pakistan offered a glimpse into the country’s Hindu communities, with temples decorated with flowers and lights, devotees singing Krishna bhajans and kirtans, and celebrations continuing into the night.
Videos and photos of Janmashtami celebrations from Karachi and Hyderabad to Ghotki, Sanghar, Tharparkar, and Kaloi appeared on social media. An event in Faisalabad, Punjab, also drew attention for the large gathering of devotees.
What made this year’s celebrations particularly noticeable was how Pakistani content creators documented them. Instead of the celebrations remaining confined to local temples and communities, YouTubers and social media creators documented the festival.
In a video, content creator Mizna Munawar captured Janmashtami celebrations at a massive marriage hall, featuring Krishna tableaux, peacock feathers, devotional music and a gathering of devotees.
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Another Pakistani YouTuber, Raveena Mamnani, documented the celebrations in a vlog, showing the preparations, decorations, puja rituals, and families participating in the festivities.
A major celebration was held at the Shri Swaminarayan Temple on MA Jinnah Road in Karachi. The temple was decorated with flowers, garlands, and colourful lights as devotees began arriving in the evening. Bhajans and kirtans were held through the night, with the birth of Lord Krishna celebrated at midnight.
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The festivities continued after the midnight celebrations, with a large feast organised for devotees. Thousands of people participated in the prasad distribution.
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The celebrations were not restricted to Karachi. Videos from Ghotki showed devotees dancing to Krishna hymns, while celebrations were also documented in Hyderabad, Sanghar, Tharparkar, and Kaloi.
The videos amassed a wave of reactions on social media. “Absolutely beautiful,” an Instagram user wrote. “That’s how Interfaith harmony is celebrated, That what we call Sindhism (Sindhiyat),” another user commented.
“The magic is of Sindh’s soil. Here whether you’re Hindu or Muslim, we all celebrate festivals together. In Sindh, love is still alive and will always be. Religions are different, but hearts are one,” a third user reacted.