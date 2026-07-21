Pakistan’s cycle ambulance sparks memes online. But there’s more to the story

Pakistan has found itself at the centre of online ridicule after a video of a cycle ambulance in Karachi resurfaced on social media, with many users mocking the unusual emergency vehicle and comparing it to cutting-edge medical innovations such as flying ICUs, air ambulances, and drone-based healthcare.

Several viral posts falsely suggested that Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had just unveiled the service, triggering a wave of sarcastic reactions online.

Watch the video:

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One user joked, “Pakistan has shocked the world with its cycle ambulance. What an invention. Mankind will always remember Pakistan’s contribution to humanity.”

Another wrote, “The biggest dream of Pakistan came true finally,” while a third sarcastically remarked, “A masterpiece of innovation… or imagination?”

However, the claims surrounding the video are misleading. The cycle ambulance initiative is not new and has been in operation since 2025, according to local media reports.

The service was introduced in May 2025 by the Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS-1122), also known as Rescue 1122, under a pilot project aimed at tackling one of Karachi’s biggest challenges—reaching patients in congested neighbourhoods where traffic jams and narrow streets often slow down conventional ambulances.

Instead of replacing ambulances, the bicycles act as first responders. Each mountain bike is fitted with basic emergency medical equipment, including first-aid supplies, oxygen masks, nebulisers and blood glucose testing kits. Trained responders can quickly reach patients, administer immediate care and help stabilise them until a fully equipped ambulance arrives.

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The programme also stood out because it was staffed by trained female volunteers, a move intended to improve emergency healthcare delivery while creating more opportunities for women to participate in rescue and emergency services.

While the video has become meme fodder, many social media users defended the initiative, saying it is a practical, affordable solution for emergencies in areas where standard ambulances often struggle to reach patients in time.