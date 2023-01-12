scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Pakistan cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani shares interesting anecdote when he met Rahul Dravid in Australia

India coach Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday with the team and staff in Kolkata.

India coach Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday with the team and staff in Kolkata.
Pakistan cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani shares interesting anecdote when he met Rahul Dravid in Australia
India coach Rahul Dravid celebrated his 50th birthday with the team players and staff in Kolkata Wednesday on the eve of the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens. Dravid, considered to be one of the best batsmen India has ever produced, nicknamed ‘The Wall’, was not only renowned for his exquisite stroke play but also admired for his humble and down to earth nature.

Almost everyone who has ever met the former India captain, has only positive things to say about him and he comes across as someone affable. Adding to his long list of admirers is Pakistan cricketer Shahnawaz Dahani. The 24-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler shared an interesting anecdote when he met Dravid at a restaurant in Australia’s Brisbane during the T20 World Cup last year.

Sharing a photo with Dravid, Dahani wrote that he met him while he was having dinner with some friends at a restaurant in Brisbane. Dravid came to the same restaurant and before finding a place to sit, he came to their table first. Despite being the coach of a rival team, Dravid met him and his friends with a lot of love and respect, he wrote and also clicked pictures with all of them. Dahani wrote that he learnt a lesson that day that, “Humility is key to success”.

See the post below:

“He came to our company as guest speaker in Bengaluru in 2016 and there was no security, just Rahul Dravid, sitting in Front row, will never forget that interaction,” a user shared his own experience. “Fantastic post Dahani – Dravid is a true gentleman & these kinds of posts and stories are great examples of how we should kindly behave with each other,” said another.

Dravid represented India in 344 ODIs and 164 Tests scoring 10,889 runs and 13,288 runs, respectively. Dravid played his last Test for India against Australia at Adelaide in January 2012.

