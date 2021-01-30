scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Pakistan cricket fans displeased after ICC’s meme on Hasan Ali

The meme takes a dig at Hasan Ali's dismissal during the ongoing South Africa vs Pakistan Test match.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2021 1:15:37 pm
International Cricket Council, ICC tweet, Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali, Pakistan, twitter reactions, ICC meme Pakistan Hasan Ali, Pav vs South Africa, test matches, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile many were amused, others found the meme in poor taste. (Source: ICC/Twitter)

A tweet by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official Twitter handle on Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali has prompted angry reactions online among cricket fans in Pakistan.

The meme takes a dig at Ali’s dismissal during the Test match against South Africa. Captioned, “Your profile picture vs the full picture,” the first image shows the zoomed-in version of the cricketer, while the second focuses on the fallen wicket.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with a flood of reactions. Some were amused, but others found the meme in poor taste. Many also used the opportunity to troll ICC and shared their own memes on the post.

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral tweet:

