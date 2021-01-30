Pakistan cricket fans displeased after ICC’s meme on Hasan Ali

While many were amused, others found the meme in poor taste. (Source: ICC/Twitter)

A tweet by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) official Twitter handle on Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali has prompted angry reactions online among cricket fans in Pakistan.

The meme takes a dig at Ali’s dismissal during the Test match against South Africa. Captioned, “Your profile picture vs the full picture,” the first image shows the zoomed-in version of the cricketer, while the second focuses on the fallen wicket.

Your profile picture vs the full picture 😄#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/jMw1niI0co — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2021

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with a flood of reactions. Some were amused, but others found the meme in poor taste. Many also used the opportunity to troll ICC and shared their own memes on the post.

Here, take a look at some of the many reactions to the viral tweet:

Hasan ali – pic.twitter.com/4GUcFG1WnO — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) January 30, 2021

reaction after seeing second photo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FIr93DRF6G — varun shah (@14Varun) January 28, 2021

Very shameful of @ICC for treating players with memes like this, specially from the Asian countries. As if all the English players are supremely talented than their counterparts. — Vishal Srivastava (@itsvisher) January 29, 2021

Expectations VS Reality pic.twitter.com/NjrtMmaAF9 — 𝑴𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒗 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒘𝒍𝒂 (@Manav_Chawla_) January 28, 2021

Trolling level – Infinity 😂 pic.twitter.com/dua8XxydFC — Rohit Mishra (@rohitvk18_) January 28, 2021