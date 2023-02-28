scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

‘This is like a romantic novel ending’: Pakistan couple gets inked with messages they sent to each other

The couple from Islamabad got tattoos representing a chat they had on WhatsApp in the initial days of their relationship.

_Pakistan couple gets inked with messages they sent to each otherThe couple from Islamabad got tattoos representing a chat they had on WhatsApp in the initial days of their relationship.

A couple from Pakistan’s Islamabad shared how they got tattoos representing a chat they had in the initial days of their relationship on WhatsApp and it is winning hearts online.

Twitter user THE Affan (@Affanarchist) shared a screenshot of the messages and a photo of the tattoos that he and his wife got. “We’ve only been talking properly since a few days but I feel all close to you! And I really can’t wait to hug you!” reads a message. “As easy as breathing,” the man responded.

Also Read |Man gets inked to show his love for grandparents he lost year ago. Leaves netizens in tears

The man got a tattoo that says, “This feels so easy…” while his wife got, “…as easy as breathing” inked on their forearms. “How it started: How it is going:” says the caption of the tweet.

In another tweet, the man shared how the tattoos were his wife Seirut Affan’s idea. “BTW…. the tattoo was @Seirut’s idea. Mine were cliche teen lover boy ideas. I’m too ashamed to even mention them here,” he tweeted.

“This blew up the most in the few hours I slept… Thankyou to all the well-wishers. And to all the ones asking “what if you break up?” Try to live in the moment, you might find something worthwhile and not self-sabotage it with negative thoughts,” he wrote in another tweet. He also revealed that he and his wife have been married for almost three years now.

Also Read
King Cobra standing up
‘Absolutely scary’: IFS officer shares video of King Cobra ‘standing up’,...
The Kitchen Master Pakistan funny audition
Bizarre audition clip from Pakistani cooking show has netizens in splits
US woman gets teary-eyed as man returns wallet she lost on a train in India
US woman gets teary-eyed as man returns wallet she lost on a train in India
Mahindra Scorpio-N waterfall leak
Man takes his Mahindra Scorpio-N under a waterfall and it starts leaking....

“Aww, this is so cute and wholesome,” commented a user. “Wish you happy togetherness and lots of love,” said another. “This is like a romantic novel ending,” posted a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 16:43 IST
Next Story

Gurugram authorities deploy security guards after viral video shows people picking flower pots meant for G20 meeting

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close