‘This is like a romantic novel ending’: Pakistan couple gets inked with messages they sent to each other

A couple from Pakistan’s Islamabad shared how they got tattoos representing a chat they had in the initial days of their relationship on WhatsApp and it is winning hearts online.

Twitter user THE Affan (@Affanarchist) shared a screenshot of the messages and a photo of the tattoos that he and his wife got. “We’ve only been talking properly since a few days but I feel all close to you! And I really can’t wait to hug you!” reads a message. “As easy as breathing,” the man responded.

The man got a tattoo that says, “This feels so easy…” while his wife got, “…as easy as breathing” inked on their forearms. “How it started: How it is going:” says the caption of the tweet.

How it started: How it is going: pic.twitter.com/XiSMayYehA — THE Affan (@Affanarchist) February 24, 2023

In another tweet, the man shared how the tattoos were his wife Seirut Affan’s idea. “BTW…. the tattoo was @Seirut’s idea. Mine were cliche teen lover boy ideas. I’m too ashamed to even mention them here,” he tweeted.

“This blew up the most in the few hours I slept… Thankyou to all the well-wishers. And to all the ones asking “what if you break up?” Try to live in the moment, you might find something worthwhile and not self-sabotage it with negative thoughts,” he wrote in another tweet. He also revealed that he and his wife have been married for almost three years now.

“Aww, this is so cute and wholesome,” commented a user. “Wish you happy togetherness and lots of love,” said another. “This is like a romantic novel ending,” posted a third.