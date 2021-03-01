scorecardresearch
Monday, March 01, 2021
‘Next one on Imran Khan’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Pak comedian’s viral video on his English

The viral video left netizens impressed and reached Shashi Tharoor himself, who couldn't stop laughing. The Kerala MP also had a request for the comedian.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2021 2:42:06 pm
shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor english, pak comedian shashi tharoor english guide, how to speak english like tharoor, funny videos, viral videos, indian expressPeople on social media loved the comedian's delivery and humour. (Source: Akbar Chaudry/ Twitter, Express archive)

Pakistan-based comedian Akbar Chaudry has gone ahead and done it — showed us all how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor. Given the Congress MPs ‘ineradicable’ love for words is not unknown, the video found immediate connect with audience all over the subcontinent and went viral in no time. And now, Tharoor has given the video his own stamp of approval, asking the comedian to now do a similar video on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Using just three steps to master Thiruvananthapuram MP’s flair, Chaudry was seen putting an Oxford dictionary in a blender and making a smoothie out of it. For the next step, he was seen getting an IV drip, but instead of saline, the bag was plastered with the label of the same dictionary. And if these two were not enough to replicate the Congress leader’s style, he finally decided to make a powder of the dictionary and snort it.

In case you’re wondering what the results were, it was nothing but perfection, so much so that it wasn’t just about mastering Tharoor’s adept knowledge of Queen’s language but also his voice!

The video left netizens impressed and reached even Tharoor himself, who couldn’t stop laughing, and had a request of his own.

Netizens too gave Chaudry a thumbs up for his immaculate performance and some even used some of Tharoor’s viral words to replicate his response.

Tharoor, who is known for his erudition and tweets that send one running for a dictionary recently also published a new book, titled Tharoorosaurus, to teach people some new words. Published by Penguin Random House India, he shared 53 examples from his vocabulary.

