‘Next one on Imran Khan’: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Pak comedian’s viral video on his English

Pakistan-based comedian Akbar Chaudry has gone ahead and done it — showed us all how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor. Given the Congress MPs ‘ineradicable’ love for words is not unknown, the video found immediate connect with audience all over the subcontinent and went viral in no time. And now, Tharoor has given the video his own stamp of approval, asking the comedian to now do a similar video on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Using just three steps to master Thiruvananthapuram MP’s flair, Chaudry was seen putting an Oxford dictionary in a blender and making a smoothie out of it. For the next step, he was seen getting an IV drip, but instead of saline, the bag was plastered with the label of the same dictionary. And if these two were not enough to replicate the Congress leader’s style, he finally decided to make a powder of the dictionary and snort it.

In case you’re wondering what the results were, it was nothing but perfection, so much so that it wasn’t just about mastering Tharoor’s adept knowledge of Queen’s language but also his voice!

How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor…pic.twitter.com/mZWmID8S4G — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 28, 2021

The video left netizens impressed and reached even Tharoor himself, who couldn’t stop laughing, and had a request of his own.

Netizens too gave Chaudry a thumbs up for his immaculate performance and some even used some of Tharoor’s viral words to replicate his response.

Refreshing to see a top level Indian politician embracing social media in a healthy way. Not afraid to laugh at himself.

And not afraid to tag someone else from outside the border.

Tharoor, who is known for his erudition and tweets that send one running for a dictionary recently also published a new book, titled Tharoorosaurus, to teach people some new words. Published by Penguin Random House India, he shared 53 examples from his vocabulary.