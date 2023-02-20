Here’s why a painting from 1855 is going viral now on the internet

The charm of old oil paintings that depict scenic landscapes of some of the world’s most famous cities lies in their subtle details and stellar use of colour. One such painting that documents the aerial view of Paris is going viral.

Artist Mathieu Nozieres, while speaking about the painting ‘General View of Paris from a Hot-Air Balloon’ by Victor Navlet, explains the minute details in an Instagram video. The video first zoomed in on a house with small windows before zooming out and showing the massive panorama painting which almost took the museum’s whole wall. This clip showed how one was required to peer at the 168-year-old artwork to appreciate all the rich details that Navlet added to the painting.

This video has gathered over 14 lakh likes. Many people jokingly compared the painting to a Google earth search and 4k resolution photograph.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s not about the details, it’s about patience and vision cuz any basic artist can do those details up close but only legends can add those details together to create a big masterpiece that takes a lot of time”. Another person said, “Unlike alot of the no talent abstract stuff these days, this type of art truly inspires me. Human beings can do amazing things if they are willing to put enough effort in.”

The painting is currently exhibited at the Musée d’Orsay museum in Paris. Navlet is known for his city landscapes of Paris and Rome.